“Frozen 2” Is In The Works!

Get ready to hear your little ones singing “Let it Go” and pulling out the old dress adorned by Elsa from the 2013 Frozen movie. Get ready to start shopping for the newest dresses and soundtrack from the sequel that will be released in November. Given Frozen was the highest grossest animated film of all time, there are certain angles to make the 2nd film even higher grossing.

Co-director Chris Buck has said that the new film will see the next evolution in the lives of the series’ stars Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf, but it sounds like the biggest change will be reserved for Elsa. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom.

Because a large chunk of American children owns the original blue dress worn by Elsa, we are sure there will be a new one in stores come Christmas 2019.

On February 13, Disney gave fans everywhere an early Valentine’s Day present, releasing the first teaser trailer for the forthcoming film Frozen 2.

Disney’s Frozen 2 trailer sets a new all-time record for an animated movie by scoring over 116 million views during its first 24 hours online.

The official trailer didn’t provide much plot insight, although did show Elsa trying to master her powers, a crystal threat to Arendelle and the characters traveling to a new, autumnal land.

One of the biggest additions in the Frozen 2 trailer is two new characters: an auburn-haired woman in the forest displaying some form of telekinetic power, and a regally-dressed, blond-haired man she sweeps up in some leaves he appears to be hiding under. There’s no information on these characters beyond what’s in the teaser – we know Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown have roles in the movie, but there’s no indication that’s who we’re seeing here – although putting together what little we know presents an interesting theory: are they Elsa and Anna’s parents?

Frozen 2 is an upcoming American computer-animated musical fantasy film in production by Walt Disney Animation Studios and is the sequel to the 2013 film Frozen. The film features the returning voice talents of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, along with the new voices of Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown. It is scheduled to be released by Walt Disney Pictures on November 22, 2019, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D.

Disney has been very, very quiet on story details for Frozen 2, but expect that all to change as its 2019 release date approaches.

Photo courtesy of Bing via disneychicks.nl.com