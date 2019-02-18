Dr. Oz Show Today: Simple Starts To Going Organic

Today, 2/18/2019, Dr. Oz says an organic lifestyle is about implementing ways to have a low impact on the environment in your everyday life. Many people think going organic is only about the foods you eat, but there are other steps you can take to achieve a more organic lifestyle.

Here are a few tips to help you work towards an overall healthy and environmentally-friendly life.

1. Buy Local

Shopping local is not only ideal for purchasing organic and natural foods but buying from local businesses is also great for the environment. According to the American Independent Business Alliance, buying from local stores has a “green ripple” effect: Local stores often carry locally-sourced products, which means they result in less traffic and air pollution to get to the shelves. Whether it’s an in-town farmer’s market, a local grocery store, or your neighborhood nursery, try your best to buy products that are produced in your area.

2. Invest in Reusable Tote Bags

A great way to reduce your carbon footprint is to keep a reusable tote bag on you when shopping. Opting for a reusable bag instead of a plastic bag is beneficial for the environment because it can help reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills and in our oceans. Some stores even offer a discount to customers that use a reusable bag, so be sure to ask at your favorite store next time you’re out shopping! If you find it hard to remember to bring a reusable bag with you, keep a small stash in your car so you won’t forget when you shop.

3. Try Gardening and Composting

The best way to ensure you’re eating organic and pesticide-free food is to grow it yourself! If you are new to gardening or don’t have that much space, a great way to start is with potted plants such as herbs like mint or basil. Fresh herbs have lots of health benefits, such as being rich in vitamins and nutrients, and are convenient to have available when you’re cooking. Along with gardening, a great way to go green is to recycle your old food and start composting. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), rather than throwing out food scraps, you can compost them to create your own fertilizer and reduce the need to use chemical fertilizers in your garden. Composting also helps enrich your soil and allows for the growth of beneficial bacteria.

4. Use Organic Products

Using organic products has benefits that will go a long way in helping you achieve an organic and environmentally-friendly lifestyle. Items like organic paper towels or toilet paper are made from recycled paper but are still strong and absorbent. Or, if you buy organic cleaning products, they are safer to use around children and do not contain harsh chemicals that will impact the environment.

People always ask whether buying organic is healthier, and the answer is yes. Eating organic protects you from potentially harmful chemicals such as pesticides.

While it made be hard to make all of these changes at once, by implementing them in small steps, you can start to work towards a greener and healthier lifestyle!

Photo courtesy of Bing via tritonexpress.com