Courteney Cox is Embracing Her Age by Giving up Fillers

Living and working in “Tinseltown,” where everyone treats aging as an ailment using botox, fillers, and surgeries, it is imperative to fight the years. Courteney Cox decided that growing older was a blessing and what’s inside is what counts. Cox opened up about her decision to stop fighting and to start embracing her age.

After following suit to inject, “I didn’t realize it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, ‘Oh s—. I don’t look like myself,” Courtney Cox said in an interview. “You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing,” the 54-year-old confessed to People magazine.

Or, as she told People, she simply embraces “getting older with what God gave me.”

Cox made this decision a few years ago and first opened up about it while embarking on a survivalist adventure on “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” in 2016.

“I have done things that I regret, and luckily they’re things that dissolve and go away,” she told Grylls at the time. “So that’s good because it’s not always been my best look. Now I just have a new motto: ‘Just let it be.”

“I kind of own everything,” Cox added. “And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change. I think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

Courteney Bass Cox is an American actress, producer, and director. She is best known for her roles as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends, Gale Weathers in the horror series Scream, and Jules Cobb in the ABC/TBS sitcom Cougar Town, for which she earned her first Golden Globe nomination. Cox also starred in the FX series Dirt. She owns a production company, called Coquette Productions, which was created by Cox and her then-husband David Arquette. Cox also worked as a director on her sitcom Cougar Town and the television film Talhotblond.

It seems this was a great decision for Cox. The actress and new face of L’Oréal Paris’ empowering Super Preference #OWNINGIT campaign, 54, opened up about why she is “not a fan of fillers” in PEOPLE’s new Red Carpet Special.

Cox remarked she is the most confident in her life now than she has ever been.

Photo courtesy of Bing via dailymail.co.uk