Dr. Oz Show Today: The Dangerous Side Effects of Laxatives

Today, 2/19/2019, on the Dr. Oz show, he discusses the over-use or abuse of laxatives and the havoc it can play on the human body. Jule opens up about her addiction to laxatives and voices her concerns about the effects of this dependence on her body. Dr. Oz shows her how the abuse of laxatives may cause life-threatening complications in the brain, stomach, kidneys, and heart.

Laxatives, purgatives, or aperients are substances that loosen stools and increase bowel movements. They are used to treat and prevent constipation. Laxatives vary as to how they work and the side effects they may have. Certain stimulant, lubricant, and saline laxatives are used to evacuate the colon for rectal and bowel examinations and may be supplemented by enemas under certain circumstances.

Patients symptoms w ho consume excessive quantities of laxatives:

For bulk-forming-containing

Difficulty in breathing intestinal blockage skin rash or itching swallowing difficulty (feeling of lump in throat)

For hyperosmotic-containing

Confusion dizziness or light-headedness irregular heartbeat muscle cramps unusual tiredness or weakness

For stimulant-containing

Confusion irregular heartbeat muscle cramps pink to red, red to violet, or red to brown coloration of alkaline urine (for cascara, danthron, and/or senna only) skin rash unusual tiredness or weakness yellow to brown coloration of acid urine (for cascara, and/or senna only)

For stool softener (emollient)-containing

Skin rash

Some side effects may occur that usually do not need medical attention. These side effects may go away during treatment as your body adjusts to the medicine. Also, your health care professional may be able to tell you about ways to prevent or reduce some of these side effects. Check with your health care professional if any of the following side effects continue or are bothersome or if you have any questions about them:

For hyperosmotic-containing

Bloating cramping diarrhea nausea gas increased thirst

For lubricant-containing

Skin irritation surrounding rectal area

For stimulant-containing

Belching cramping diarrhea nausea

For stool softener (emollient)-containing

Stomach and/or intestinal cramping throat irritation (liquid forms only)

Dr. Oz suggests doing these things for constipation:

Exercising for about 30 minutes a day stimulates the intestines and helps you maintain regular bowel movements.

stimulates the intestines and helps you maintain regular bowel movements. Eating a fiber-rich diet . Fiber helps soften stool. Aim to get 25 g of fiber a day from fruits (prunes and apples in particular), vegetables, whole grains, and beans.

Fiber helps soften stool. Aim to get 25 g of fiber a day from fruits (prunes and apples in particular), vegetables, whole grains, and beans. Getting plenty of fluids. Water normally helps to soften your stools. When you don’t drink enough water, there isn’t enough left over at the end of digestion to keep your stools soft and you end up constipated. Make sure that you drink plenty of water and eat water-rich foods like watermelon, tomatoes, and cucumber.

