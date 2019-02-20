Remembering Karl Lagerfeld

How do you even begin to say “goodbye” to the most influential fashion designer of the 20th century? Karl Lagerfeld was the hand behind the sketches of the infamous Chanel, Fendi, and Chloe designs. He was more than a fashion icon, he was a genius.

We learned yesterday, 2/19/2019, that Lagerfeld had died at the age of 85 and the entire world of fashion, stood still. The one designer that refused to be pigeonholed, that made timeless fashions while always evolving, and who celebrities and writers adored….is gone.

During his 36-year tenure at Chanel, where he became the creative director in 1983, he solidified the conventions of modern ready-to-wear with its round-the-year collections, high-low mix, and celebrity affiliations and established the French luxury house as a multibillion-dollar global empire.

“I play with Chanel’s elements like a musician plays with notes. You don’t have to make the same music if you are a decent musician,” he told Vogue magazine in 2010.

He powdered his graying ponytail like an 18th-century dandy. His trademark sunglasses, fans, and finger-less gloves further camouflaged the effects of aging. A gym-obsessed bodybuilder in his youth, he kicked his Coca-Cola addiction and shed nearly 100 pounds in the early 2000s, a physical transformation that he chronicled in his book The Karl Lagerfeld Diet and accentuated with formfitting black suits and starched white collars by Hedi Slimane for Dior Homme.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1933, Lagerfeld moved to Paris as a teenager. At the tender age of 21, he won the International Wool Secretariat award in the coat category, sharing the podium with another fashion prodigy, Yves Saint Laurent, who won for his dress design. (It was the beginning of a fierce personal and professional rivalry, rivetingly chronicled in Alicia Drake’s The Beautiful Fall: Fashion, Genius, and Glorious Excess in 1970s Paris.) The accolade led to an apprenticeship with the couturier Pierre Balmain, after which Lagerfeld was named head designer at the now-defunct couture house Jean Patou. In 1963, he began freelancing for the ready-to-wear label Chloé, becoming its artistic director in 1974, while also serving as creative director for the Italian fur company Fendi.

Donatella Versace, fashion designer

“Today, the world has lost an icon and a genius. We will always remember his amazing talent, which taught us all throughout the years. We will miss you.”

Ralph Lauren, fashion designer

“Karl Lagerfeld was the definition of passion; it fueled both his life and his craft. His curiosity about everything from history to pop culture inspired him to dream big and create collections that captured a rare kind of imagination that had influence way beyond the world of fashion. He was the modern couturier committed to the artistry of those traditions, but always with an eye for everyday life. Karl was an inspiration, but more than that, my personal friend and always a generous supporter. I think more than anything, he brought a spirit to fashion that was energetic and alive, a belief in both the dream and the reality.”

Giorgio Armani, fashion designer

“I’ve always thought of Karl Lagerfeld as an extraordinary man, both for his professional talent and his life, which he blended and turned into a unique art: the Lagerfeld way of being. Maybe this was also the reason that, although he was designing for brands with a strong personality, his presence came through so evident and recognizable that it always exuded the joy he experienced when designing, photographing, working on books and setting up spectacular fashion shows. I am deeply affected by his passing and can’t help but think that he lived until his last breath immersed in his biggest pleasure: letting his imagination fly through his work.”

At the time of his death, he was simultaneously designing multiple collections a year for Chanel, Fendi, and his own line, as well as working as a photographer, an author, a publisher, and a furniture designer. “Why should I stop working?” he asked in a 2012 Vogue TV interview. “If I do, I’ll die and it’ll all be finished.”

Prior to his death, he missed the Chanel haute couture show, which made some people start to speculate about his health. However, his team said that he was simply “feeling tired.” Virginie Virard, the brand’s director of the creative studio, represented him instead.

While the cause of death has not been confirmed, there were rumors that he died of pancreatic cancer.

Ref. NBC/TODAY, the atlantic.com, nytimes.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via fox13memphis.com