Dr. Oz Show Today: Get The Baking Soda Out Of The Cabinet!

Today, 2/20/2019, Dr. Oz says many people only use baking soda for, well, just baking. Yet, this versatile ingredient can have many health benefits that extend past the kitchen. According to recent studies, baking soda might help treat arthritis symptoms, reduce bloating, and more! It’s time to stop neglecting your baking soda container and put it to good use.

1. Might Help Treat Arthritis

Baking soda tells your body to calm down its inflammatory response and instead go into “regulatory” mode. In other words, baking soda might be anti-inflammatory and tells your cells not to be so active, which is useful if you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis.

2. Promote Kidney Health

Kidneys are a crucial part of healthy body functioning. In one study conducted by the Royal London Hospital, 134 patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (as well as metabolic acidosis (low levels of bicarbonate in the blood) had a daily dose of baking soda, along with regular treatment. Researchers found that the patients who drank baking soda slowed the decline of their kidneys by two-thirds.

3. Reduced Bloating

Drinking lemon with baking soda is not only great for digestion but also reduces bloating. Since baking soda acts as an antacid, it can calm your body’s gases and digestive process and can return enzymes to their natural state. However, be careful not to add too much baking soda to your mixture. Only add a half of teaspoon of baking soda to your lemon-water mixture.

4. Helps Indigestion

Indigestion has a variety of symptoms including fullness before or after a meal, nausea, and bloating. Since indigestion is fairly common among adults, baking soda is an easy, affordable solution. Baking soda neutralizes the acid in your stomach, which is commonly the cause of heartburn and indigestion. After two weeks, if your indigestion symptoms are not improving, call your doctor.

5. May Improve Exercise Tolerance

It is thought that one of the limiting factors to prolonged exercise is the buildup of acid in the muscles, forcing you to take breaks while working out. However, studies have suggested that having some baking soda prior to a workup may actually combat this buildup of acidity in the body, overall improving exercise tolerance.

Overall, baking soda is an easy remedy for many common health issues. However, while baking soda does hold many health benefits, keep in mind its high sodium content: over 1, 259 milligrams in one teaspoon. Consuming baking soda in high doses is not safe. Too much of it can raise blood pressure and cause swelling. Therefore, stick to only one teaspoon or less a day with at least eight ounces of water.

Photo courtesy of Bing via merlinsmistress.blogspot.com