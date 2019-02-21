U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Caught Planning Terror Attack On U.S. Soil

Federal Investigators have a tough time these days keeping America safe. When a stockpile of weapons and ammunition are found to be owned by one of the military leaders that we depend on to aid in our safety and security, it is hard to fathom.

Christopher Paul Hasson, a self-identified white nationalist who wears the medals, serving as a U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant said he had planned to kill almost every living person on the planet. He called for “focused violence” to create an “established white homeland.” How does a leader in a land he has sworn to protect come to this state of mind?

Breivik took steroids and narcotics, believing it would heighten his abilities to carry out attacks. When law enforcement raided Hasson’s apartment, they said they found a locked container loaded with more than 30 vials of what appeared to be human growth hormone. He has also ordered more than 4,200 pills of the narcotic Tramadol since 2016, along with synthetic urine to allegedly bypass possible random drug screenings at work, they said.

Hasson was arrested Friday, 2/15/2019, on ­charges of illegally possessing weapons and drugs, but the government said those charges are the “proverbial tip of the iceberg.

Hasson has been working at the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Washington since 2016, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1993 and in the Army National Guard for about two years in the mid-1990s, the filings state.

A Coast Guard spokesman, Lt. Cmdr. Scott McBride, said Wednesday that Hasson no longer works at Coast Guard headquarters.

“An active duty Coast Guard member stationed at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., was arrested last week on illegal weapons and drug charges as a result of an ongoing investigation led by Coast Guard Investigation Services, in cooperation with the FBI and the Dept. of Justice,” McBride said in a statement.

After discovering the stockpile of weapons and ammunition at his home in Silver Spring, Maryland, investigators also discovered some of the people he had targeted. Among those were (D) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Investigators discovered on his computer that he had searched ways to see Supreme Court Judges and if they were always protected. The list includes “JOEY,” what prosecutors say is a reference to former congressman Joe Scarborough (R-Fla.), now of MSNBC; “cortez,” an alleged reference to freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); and “Sen blumen jew,” presumably about Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

“Please send me your violence that I may unleash it onto their heads,” Hasson wrote in a letter that prosecutors said was found in his email drafts. “Guide my hate to make a lasting impression on this world.”

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” the government said in court documents filed this week, arguing that Hasson should stay in jail awaiting trial.

Court documents contend that Hasson had been studying the 1,500-page manifesto of right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who unleashed two attacks in 2011 that killed 77 people in Norway, and echoed Breivik’s attack preparations. The manifesto outlined how Breivik planned and prepared his attacks with the aim of providing a road map for others planning similar terrorist operations, the U.S. court filings say.

No information has been provided as to what led to the investigation of Hasson.

Photo courtesy of Bing via digitaljournal.com