Dr. Oz Show Today: The Importance Of Using A Humidifier During The Winter Months

Today, 2/21/2019, Dr. Oz discusses why our skin and nasal passages dry out from the heat in our homes and the cold air of the environment during the winter months. He tells us why it is so important to use a humidifier in our homes to combat the elements.

In the winter there is a silent detriment to your health blowing around — dry air. Unlike in the summertime, when humidity is high and the air is thick and moist, winter is a time period of low humidity. When the air in your home has low humidity, you can become more susceptible to illness and your body can become dehydrated. Humidifiers are a handy, inexpensive tool that can help your health by reintroducing moisture into the air. Here are the top three ways a humidifier can help you in this cold, dry season.

Moisturize Skin

In the winter heating systems often have an adverse effect on your skin, because a dry and hot environment makes it hard for the body to retain moisture. During this time of year, you’ll notice your skin is cracked and in desperate need of some moisturizer. Skip out on parched and irritated skin by introducing a humidifier into your home. The water vapor released into the air will hydrate your skin, hair, and lips.

Improve Your Cold Symptoms

If you have a cold or the flu and are experiencing congestion, a cough, and a sore throat, a humidifier can help. Adding moisture in the air will help break up mucus and relax your breathing, reducing all your symptoms and helping you sleep better at night.

Relieve Asthma

Oftentimes the nerves in your lungs can become irritated when you breathe in cold and dry air. This can lead to inflammation and constricted airways which can prompt an asthma attack. Moisten the air in your home with a humidifier to help you breathe better and lessen the likelihood of triggering an asthma attack.

Pay attention when setting your humidifier, because a room that is too damp can lead to the growth of breathing irritants like mold and bacteria. Reduce the humidity if your curtains or pillows begin to feel damp or condensation begins to build on your windows. Make sure to keep the humidifier clean in order to avoid spreading bacteria in the air.

Photo courtesy of Bing via designrulz.com