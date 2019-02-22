Gracie Gold’s Struggles off the Ice/Bringing Awareness to Girls on Acceptance of Self

Gracie Gold is the poster woman for perfect; yet, many know of her personal struggles off the ice. “I slept in a dark room with my windows covered with depression,” Gold tells Savannah Guthrie on Today this morning, 2/22/2019.

Gold has had a difficult time with weight issues and self-acceptance. When we look at her she is a beautiful talented young skater. She didn’t echo those thoughts which led to a dark time of seeking help and looking for ways to help others. That is why she has come forward to bring awareness to this common mental illness among young women.

Gold saw her strong legs as too big when in 2016 she said, “You don’t often see — there aren’t that many — you just don’t see overweight figure skaters for a reason,” Gold said, according to USA Today. “It’s just something I’ve struggled with this whole year and in previous seasons. It’s just difficult when you’re trying to do the difficult triple jumps. It’s something that I am addressing, but it’s obviously not where it should be for this caliber of competition.”

“It’s just not what’s required for this sport. It’s a lean body sport, and it’s just not what I have currently.”

‘Definitely athletes in the spotlight — figure skaters, especially — are under pressure to fit a certain mold, and fit a certain body type,’ she told Today.

“We just need to adjust my physical shape and mental shape and see if the program can be salvaged for the rest of the year,” Gold said in 2016 after placing fourth in the World Championships.

‘It’s important for our sport to be rather wiry and lean because of what we do,’ she added, noting that a lot of them struggle with weight issues.

Despite the pressures, Gracie refused to blame the sport, stating that it comes with the territory as a figure skater.

However, she is taking responsibility for her own body image by teaching herself to love the parts of her body that she struggles to accept.

Gold is the 2014 Olympic team event bronze medalist, the 2015 Internationaux de France champion, the 2014 NHK Trophy champion and a two-time U.S. national champion (2014, 2016).

On the junior level, she is the 2012 World Junior silver medalist, the 2011 JGP Estonia champion, and the 2012 U.S. junior national champion.

Gold is the first and only American woman to win an NHK Trophy title. She also holds the record for the highest short program score ever recorded by an American woman: 76.43, scored in the 2016 World Championships.

Gold stated that she is now working towards 2019 US Nationals; however, on January 9, 2019, she announced her withdrawal from Nationals in order to further prepare for the 2019-2020 season. She also stated that she is working towards the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Gold enjoys teaching young children to skate and says this is part of her therapy, helping others.

The athlete explained that it’s not always easy to do when faced with airbrushed images of perfect-looking models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, but she is trying to focus on herself, and not compare her appearance to others.

While naming the part of her body she loves as part of Today’s ‘Why I Love My …’ series, Gracie chose her legs for a very specific reason.

‘I used to hate them. And a lot of times I still do hate them,’ she explained. ‘However, I’m learning to love them. I love them most of the time.

‘But sometimes, I think, oh, they’re too big, they don’t look like the legs you see in the magazines. But I love how strong they are. They can lift a lot. They can run far. I love how powerful they are.’

