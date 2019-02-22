Dr. Oz Show Today: Exclusive/The Days Before Kristoff St. John’s Death

“He was just so depressed. We knew he was drinking and just saying he didn’t want to be here anymore,” Mia, who married St. John in 1991, explained. The former couple split in 1995 but remained close.

Mia then told Oz that St. John was disoriented and told her that he saw their late son Julian St. John, who died by suicide four years ago following a lifelong battle with mental illness.

“‘Julian’s at the door,’” Mia recalled her ex-husband telling her over the phone.

“[He] said, ‘Okay, let’s talk to Julian, bring Julian in,’” Mia said St. John told her.

“Julian came in and he said, ‘Julian is gonna take me for a walk now’ and I said, ‘No you aren’t going for a walk right now.’ In addition to their phone call, Mia says she and St. John were “texting back and forth that day.”

“He said, ‘Understand, you’ve got to live in the present. Observe all the good things in your life and others around you. Julian would not want you to live your life with bitterness and upset,’” Mia told Oz, sharing her ex-husband’s final words.

Shortly after, St. John was found dead at his home in San Fernando Valley after one of his friends went to check on him. “They found him on the floor. They tried CPR and he was already gone,” Mia told Oz. The actor was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 52.

Mia went on to explain that their son Julian’s death took a toll on St. John.

“When Julian passed… he literally died of a broken heart. Kristoff suffered from bipolar; our son had schizophrenia. I just felt like it was just hard to get people to pay attention,” Mia explained.

The deaths of her son and ex-husband have pushed Mia to raise awareness on the struggles of mental illness.

“I have never been so determined to change how we treat the mentally ill in this country. I give you my word that my fight is never going to end. I’m going to make my boys proud,” Mia said. Julian, an artist, was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18 and had endured bouts of severe depression since he was a child.