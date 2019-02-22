CMR

Dr. Oz Show Today: Exclusive/The Days Before Kristoff St. John’s Death

Today, 2/22/2019, Oz sits down with soap star Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, Mia  She shares her struggle and the pain she’s feeling after unexpectedly losing the two men in her life, Kristoff and their son Julian. She shares how Kristoff’s life offscreen differed from his work persona.  His sudden death came just four years after his son committed suicide. In a daytime exclusive interview, Kristoff’s ex-wife Mia opens up about the tragic loss, what happened to him in those final days, and what he said to her the morning he died.

 

 

