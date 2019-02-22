Dr. Oz Show Today: Exclusive/The Days Before Kristoff St. John’s Death

Today, 2/22/2019, Oz sits down with soap star Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, Mia She shares her struggle and the pain she’s feeling after unexpectedly losing the two men in her life, Kristoff and their son Julian. She shares how Kristoff’s life offscreen differed from his work persona. His sudden death came just four years after his son committed suicide. In a daytime exclusive interview, Kristoff’s ex-wife Mia opens up about the tragic loss, what happened to him in those final days, and what he said to her the morning he died.
“He called me at 11 a.m. and the first thing he said is, ‘Oh Mia, thank God you answered,’” Mia, 51, speaking to Kristoff on the morning of his death.
“He was just so depressed. We knew he was drinking and just saying he didn’t want to be here anymore,” Mia, who married St. John in 1991, explained. The former couple split in 1995 but remained close.
Mia then told Oz that St. John was disoriented and told her that he saw their late son Julian St. John, who died by suicide four years ago following a lifelong battle with mental illness.
“‘Julian’s at the door,’” Mia recalled her ex-husband telling her over the phone.
“[He] said, ‘Okay, let’s talk to Julian, bring Julian in,’” Mia said St. John told her.
“Julian came in and he said, ‘Julian is gonna take me for a walk now’ and I said, ‘No you aren’t going for a walk right now.’ In addition to their phone call, Mia says she and St. John were “texting back and forth that day.”
Shortly after, St. John was found dead at his home in San Fernando Valley after one of his friends went to check on him. “They found him on the floor. They tried CPR and he was already gone,” Mia told Oz. The actor was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 52.
Mia went on to explain that their son Julian’s death took a toll on St. John.
“When Julian passed… he literally died of a broken heart. Kristoff suffered from bipolar; our son had schizophrenia. I just felt like it was just hard to get people to pay attention,” Mia explained.
The deaths of her son and ex-husband have pushed Mia to raise awareness on the struggles of mental illness.
“I have never been so determined to change how we treat the mentally ill in this country. I give you my word that my fight is never going to end. I’m going to make my boys proud,” Mia said. Julian, an artist, was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18 and had endured bouts of severe depression since he was a child.
“Our son was the light of our lives, an artist with a beautiful mind and spirit,” said Mia, who went on to found the El Saber es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation to battle mental illness, in a statement at the time. “He fought long and hard against an illness for which there is no cure. Unfortunately, the pain became too great for him and I dare not say he lost the battle. He simply chose to set himself free. My fight for mental health will continue. They may not find a cure in my lifetime, but we can try and prevent the loss of another beautiful soul.”
Two weeks before he was found dead, St. John mourned the loss of his son on Twitter.
St. John was last active on the social network on Jan. 21, when he retweeted someone’s post about losing a child that reads, “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes and ends the day the parents join them.”
“Never a truer word was spoken,” St. John tweeted. “Thanks for posting this.”
