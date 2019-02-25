Top Fashion Trends for Spring/Summer 2019

What a winter we have had with Mother Nature acting unusually cold, rainy, and snowy. The good news, springtime is coming and so is a change in patterns, colors, and styles. If you are ready to update your look, from the runways of Paris-Milan and New York-London, top designers have laid out the new plan and it is anything but morbid. Think 80’s!

The Top Trends for Spring/Summer 2019

Lavender is the color. You are going to see this color everywhere in the stores. A softness to the palette will greet the new flowers of springtime and make you blossom with a feminine touch. There are so many different shades to add to your wardrobe. Suits. You’ve probably already noticed a guest on a talk show adorning a boiler suit and made you wonder, “Where did she find that suit?” Well, wonder no more. The suits (matching tops and pants) will be arriving soon to your favorite stores and not in the old solid colors. The new look is bold stripes, flowers, and mixing different patterns of vibrant colors. Puff Shoulders. A new take on the 80’s look is going to be big, literally. Dresses, tops, and evening wear will bring new looks this coming Spring to add a pop to your wardrobe. This is a great way to make a fashionable statement for an event. Just remember to keep the rest of your look subdued. Tartan. Pick up a tartan suit, jacket or pair of pants that features the classic pattern in unique and bold colors, such as red, blue, green and yellow. Patchwork. It’s everywhere. You will notice skirts, pants, and jeans with patchwork designs. Don’t be afraid to incorporate this piece with simple pieces and accessories. Bucket hats. If you love hats, this style will be seen more in the warm months to come than any other. It’s a stylish way to protect your face from the sun and to just look updated. Small handbags. We all have a closet full of large totes and shoulder bags but this coming season is all about the smaller bag. There’s something to be said for not lugging a heavy bag around all day. The smaller bags add a touch of class even while you are just shopping. Bike shorts with blazers. Yes, they are big for the next season, really? When put together, it is a comfortable way to get out on the town. Personally, only tall slim women could pull this off. Animal Instincts. While leopard is still somewhat stylish, the black/white pattern is going to be seen more. Bring out your wild side with a piece but add subtle pieces that won’t take away from the animal print. Escapism. One of the overarching themes of the Spring 2019 collections is the idea of escapism. Traveling, exploration, and discovery all informed designers’ more bohemian approach to spring dressing. Mixing prints played into this idea, as well as touches of “found items,” whether it be seashells, macramé belts, or layered jewelry. Vintage florals. Vintage-inspired blossoms and bold, colorful fabrics are on every runway. Carolina Herrera and Michael Kors set the tone in New York with options in yellows and greens. Fringe. Tapping into the ’80s feeling, fringe was prevalent throughout the Spring 2019 collections. Giorgio Armani’s fringe jumpsuit came in ocean colors, and at Balmain, silver fringed party dresses ruled the runway. At Jacquemus, the navy beaded fringe dress felt right for a glamorous party in the south of France.

