Arthritis: The Difference Between Osteo and Rheumatoid

Years ago, if you were sore and tight in your body, you were just diagnosed with arthritis. Now, through much medical research, we know there are different types and the outcome can vary as well. Because of the differentiation of the types, new and innovative medicines and treatments are available.

The most common reason for permanent disability in the United States is osteoarthritis. It is a very debilitating disease that can land many afflicted on the couch for days and is usually accompanied by depression from the lack of ability to enjoy a normal lifestyle. Men are usually affected before the age of 45 and women are typically diagnosed after the age of 45. 30 million people are affected by this problematic bone disease. 1.5 million suffer from rheumatoid, a joint disease.

Causes

Osteoarthritis: Age, gender, ethnicity, bone density, estrogen, nutrition, genetics, obesity, joint injury, sports participation, and muscle weakness. Rheumatoid: The immune system plays a role in causing inflammation and joint damage. Genes, hormones, and environmental factors are also determining risk factors. It also affects all ethnic populations and ages.

Location

Osteoarthritis: Because of joint wear, it occurs in larger joints that get used a lot such as knees, hips, hands, and back. Rheumatoid: Because this is an immune disorder, small joints such as wrists, hands, and feet are affected, and it can affect all joints.

Appearance

Osteoarthritis: Enlargement of bones usually diagnosed with an x-ray. Rheumatoid: Swelling of joints.

Symptoms

Osteoarthritis: Most of the discomfort is felt in the joint that is affected by arthritis. Rheumatoid: Joint pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and a low-grade fever. Rheumatoid arthritis can also cause systemic effects, which can increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Progression

Osteoarthritis: Can progress to involve other joints according to the Arthritis Foundation. Because this type of arthritis involves the breakdown of the cartilage of the joint, the disease will steadily worsen without treatment. Rheumatoid arthritis can begin with the slow development of signs and symptoms over weeks to months. This may be followed by remission of the symptoms followed by an increase in disease activity that can come and go.

Easement

Osteoarthritis: Management of the disease may involve lifestyle factors, such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, and increasing joint flexibility. Pain medications may also be used and if necessary, joint surgery can repair severely damaged joints. Rheumatoid: The goal is to stop inflammation as quickly as possible and put the disease into remission.

Medications

Osteoarthritis: Pain relievers, anti-inflammatory drugs, or corticosteroids. Rheumatoid: Corticosteroids can be used to get the inflammation under control. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) can slow the course of the disease.

