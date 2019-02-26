Dr. Oz Show Today: Do you have a UTI?

Today, 2/26/2019, Oz tells us the symptoms we are having might just be a urinary tract infection or UTI. He explains the symptoms and what needs to be done to rid your body of this infection. A urinary tract infection, referred to as a UTI, is an infection that most commonly occurs in your bladder or urethra. This condition isn’t serious at the outset, but if left untreated can spread to the kidneys and cause more serious issues. While this condition is more prevalent in women, men are not exempt from getting an infection.

Learn what the signs of a UTI are and see if some of the symptoms you are experiencing are a direct result of this infection.

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is caused by bacteria making its way into the bladder or urethra. The bacteria can stem from sexual activity, improper wiping from anus to urethra, kidney stones, or prostate issues. Women are usually more at risk for developing UTIs in their lifetime because they have a shorter urethra than men so the bacteria can move faster through it. Additionally, the risk of UTI increases after menopause. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing UTIs because their immune system is lowered and the bacteria have a better chance of festering and causing an infection. If you find yourself in need of a bathroom all day and night that could be a sign of a UTI. The bacterial infection irritates your bladder and makes you have to go to the bathroom more than normal. However, usually peeing with a UTI means urine comes out in small dribbles and sometimes you can experience leaks. The bacteria in your system can cause you to feel a burning sensation when you urinate. Sometimes bacteria can get into the urethra without causing a UTI which may cause offhanded burning one time. Once you feel the burn, make sure to monitor it throughout the day. If it happens more than once and is coupled with other symptoms, you may want to call your doctor. Any form of yellow or clear colored urine is natural – even though darker yellow may indicate dehydration. When your urine appears to be cloudy or is red or brown in color, those are usually clear signs of infection. If this happens, recall what you ate or drank during the day since certain foods or medications can cause discoloration sometimes. If you continue to witness a change in the color of your urine throughout the day, you may have a UTI. If there is a strong smell coming from the toilet after you pee, you may have a UTI. While something like asparagus naturally causes an odor in your urine, any particularly bad smells that are not associated with medication or food – especially if coupled with discoloration – is a clear sign that a UTI may be to blame. A common symptom of UTI is to experience pain and cramping the abdominal region near the infection site. If you have ruled out common reasons for pain such as periods and a regular stomach ache and have one or more of the other signs you should call your doctor to see if you have a UTI.

What to Do About It

If you have a UTI, it is not the end of the world. While painful they are actually easy to treat and recover from. Make sure to drink a lot of water to flush the infection from your body. Additionally, try over the counter medications to ease the pain, but if it does not subside quickly make an appointment with your primary care physician so they can test you and prescribe antibiotics to get rid of the infection. To prevent UTIs altogether, make sure you pee after intercourse to remove the potential of bacteria and wipe yourself from front to back to prevent the spread of bacteria to the urethra.

