Spring Cleaning Made Simple

We have had a few springlike days to tease us enough to shop for swimsuits, start making vacation plans, and to plan to get unfinished projects done around the house. Is your home stuck in the “winter blues?” Do you want to spruce it up to make your living environment cleaner and fresher? Don’t know where to start? Let’s make an easy-t0-do list that most anyone can accomplish.

Clean Room-By-Room

Approaching your house room-by-room is the most effective way to deep-clean your home at any time of the year, but especially in spring. Use room checklists as a springboard for deep-cleaning the areas of your home that really need extra attention. Focus on the parts of your home that have been neglected all winter long.

Organize and Clear the Clutter

One of the biggest parts of spring cleaning is getting rid of clutter that you don’t need. Now is a good time to get rid of items that are weighing you down and begin fresh with a minimalist lifestyle. Sorting your belongings into four categories—trash, give-away, store, or put-way—can also be effective as you begin the spring-cleaning process. Now is a great time to plan a garage sale or to donate items to good causes. Cleaning will be a lot easier when the clutter is gone.

Get the Family Involved

There are ways to deal with even the most reluctant helpers. This is actually a great time of year to get the entire family to work together. Try throwing on some music or establishing a family reward as an incentive to get the work done. Even if your children no longer live at home, invite them over to help and order pizza delivery to enjoy while you are all working.

Keep Cleaning Products to a Minimum

Resist the temptation to buy a lot of cleaning supplies; the real champions of spring cleaning are more basic supplies, such as a good all-purpose cleaner and microfiber cloths. There are even homemade cleaners you can make that will save you money while protecting the environment.

Establish New Cleaning Habits

This is a great time to establish new on-going cleaning habits. Simple 15-minute cleanup routines practiced every few days, each including a series of 1- to 2-minute chores, can make it remarkably easy to keep your home clean and tidy all year long. Spring Clean Outside Checklist sweep deck

power wash deck

stain deck

power spray siding

touch up paint trim, wood, doors, and shutters

power wash garage door

clean outside door frames

clean grill

clean and repair gutters

replace broken bricks, wood, or stone

clean outdoor light fixtures

wash outside windows

clean outside patio furniture

trim trees, bushes, and shrubbery

check and repair sprinklers

inspect roof shingles

plant flowers

plant garden

add mulch

clean outdoor trash cans

clean out garage

Photo courtesy of Bing via blog.gatorhomes.com