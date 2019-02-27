Spring Cleaning Made Simple

We have had a few springlike days to tease us enough to shop for swimsuits, start making vacation plans, and to plan to get unfinished projects done around the house. Is your home stuck in the “winter blues?” Do you want to spruce it up to make your living environment cleaner and fresher? Don’t know where to start? Let’s make an easy-t0-do list that most anyone can accomplish.
Clean Room-By-Room
Approaching your house room-by-room is the most effective way to deep-clean your home at any time of the year, but especially in spring. Use room checklists as a springboard for deep-cleaning the areas of your home that really need extra attention. Focus on the parts of your home that have been neglected all winter long.
One of the biggest parts of spring cleaning is getting rid of clutter that you don’t need. Now is a good time to get rid of items that are weighing you down and begin fresh with a minimalist lifestyle. Sorting your belongings into four categories—trash, give-away, store, or put-way—can also be effective as you begin the spring-cleaning process. Now is a great time to plan a garage sale or to donate items to good causes. Cleaning will be a lot easier when the clutter is gone.
Get the Family Involved
There are ways to deal with even the most reluctant helpers. This is actually a great time of year to get the entire family to work together. Try throwing on some music or establishing a family reward as an incentive to get the work done. Even if your children no longer live at home, invite them over to help and order pizza delivery to enjoy while you are all working.
Keep Cleaning Products to a Minimum
Resist the temptation to buy a lot of cleaning supplies; the real champions of spring cleaning are more basic supplies, such as a good all-purpose cleaner and microfiber cloths. There are even homemade cleaners you can make that will save you money while protecting the environment.
Establish New Cleaning Habits
This is a great time to establish new on-going cleaning habits. Simple 15-minute cleanup routines practiced every few days, each including a series of 1- to 2-minute chores, can make it remarkably easy to keep your home clean and tidy all year long.
Spring Clean Outside Checklist
- sweep deck
- power wash deck
- stain deck
- power spray siding
- touch up paint trim, wood, doors, and shutters
- power wash garage door
- clean outside door frames
- clean grill
- clean and repair gutters
- replace broken bricks, wood, or stone
- clean outdoor light fixtures
- wash outside windows
- clean outside patio furniture
- trim trees, bushes, and shrubbery
- check and repair sprinklers
- inspect roof shingles
- plant flowers
- plant garden
- add mulch
- clean outdoor trash cans
- clean out garage
Ref. marthastewart.com, thespruce.com, idreamofclean.net
Photo courtesy of Bing via blog.gatorhomes.com
Leave a Reply