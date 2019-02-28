“90210” Original Casts Joins Fox For Summer Series

The stars of the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” are reuniting for a six-part series to air this summer on FOX. The original cast of the hit ‘90s teen series will appear in six new episodes that pick up where they left off – as adults living in sunny California. If you love drama and scandal, expect to see that in the revival series because the show comes with “a big twist,” according to a press release sent to E! News.

FOX said Wednesday Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves “in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.” Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty. Perry is currently starring in The CW’s Riverdale, however, Two main actors from the original series have yet to join the lineup,and. Perry is currently starring in The CW’s Riverdale, however, Entertainment Weekly reports, “the door is open,” so the two could still star in the revival series. While most remembered for the various romances of the students at fictional West Beverly Hills High School, “Beverly Hills, 90210” also dealt with such issues as alcohol and drug abuse, AIDS, sexuality, teen motherhood, date rape and the growing gap between the middle and upper-middle classes and those living in disadvantaged communities. “90210” will be written and executive-produced by Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who were consulting producers on the final season of the CW’s “90210,” a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot which ran from 2008-13.

“`Beverly Hills, 90210′ left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA — bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters — and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for `90210.”‘

The original series became an instant pop culture sensation when it premiered on FOX in October 1990 and ran for 10 seasons. It spawned several spinoffs like The CW’s 90210 and FOX’s Melrose Place.

