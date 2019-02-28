“90210” Original Casts Joins Fox For Summer Series

The stars of the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” are reuniting for a six-part series to air this summer on FOX. The original cast of the hit ‘90s teen series will appear in six new episodes that pick up where they left off – as adults living in sunny California. If you love drama and scandal, expect to see that in the revival series because the show comes with “a big twist,” according to a press release sent to E! News.
The original series became an instant pop culture sensation when it premiered on FOX in October 1990 and ran for 10 seasons. It spawned several spinoffs like The CW’s 90210 and FOX’s Melrose Place.
Photo courtesy of Bing via people.com
