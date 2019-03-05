Yesterday, 3/4/2019, America’s 90’s heartthrob succumbed to death. The actor was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Feb. 27 and had been under observation. The stroke was just too massive for his brain to overcome. “90210” fans from teens to seniors grieved at the news after keeping vigil for days that he would pull thru. He was only 52 and the picture of health.

He wasn’t Luke Perry to the fans, he was “Dylan McKay.” He was the cool, laid-back, yet troubled teen from the 90’s decade-long sitcom, “90210.” Perry’s first appearance on the sitcom was on his 24th birthday.

After the news broke, across media outlets stars sent their condolences amidst deep grief. Several men remarked how they only wanted to be like “Dylan” in high school. Many of the females said Perry was their crush of all time. Ryan Seacrest remarked Luke Perry was the reason he moved to Los Angeles. After watching him on 90210, he wanted to meet him.

It appeared on almost every post from friends and co-stars that Perry was an awesome human being; kind, gentle, loving, and very giving.

It was only last week that we gave you an article on the FOX upcoming series with the 90210 original cast starring. All of the original stars were on board except for Shannon Doherty (Brenda) and Luke Perry (Dillon.) Perry had told the TODAY show that he was hoping he could work it in with his busy schedule of filming the CW series, “Riverdale.”

Perry’s 90210 co-stars, including Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty, had taken to social media to share their public support after news of his hospitalization last week. Over the weekend, Doherty, who played his on-screen girlfriend Brenda Walsh early on in the Fox drama, said she had been in touch with the actor since his stroke. “I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him. It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan,” she told ET over the weekend.

Ziering posted a photo of himself and Perry on Instagram on Monday with the caption, “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God, please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it.”

Perry leaves behind two children — son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18 — from his former wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharpe. They married in 1993 and divorced in 2003. The shared joint custody from there on out.

“Luke Perry was a super great, very hands-on dad,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He was always attending his kids’ school and after-school functions when they were younger. He loved just hanging out with them and being present. He was so proud of everything they accomplished.”

Perry also had a relationship with 44-year-old Wendy Madison Bauer.

The pair were engaged at the time of his death, according to Perry’s rep. She was by his death bead on Monday alongside Jack, Sophie, Sharpe, and Perry’s brother, Tom Perry, sister, Amy Coder, mother, Ann Bennett, and step-father, Steve Bennett.

“I’m going to be linked with him until I die, but that’s actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He’s mine,” the actor once said about the career-defining role.

Ref. NBC News, ET, MSN/thehollywoodreporter.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via culturevie.info