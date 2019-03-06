Health Benefits of Taking Cold Showers

How many times have you turned up the warm water when you are in the shower to relax your body? You might want to consider turning up the heat and turning down the water temperature, instead. Did you know there are many health benefits from taking a cold shower? An internal and external reaction to the cold water can give you better skin, reduce fat, and actually relax your mind.

Cold showers have been proven to have an amazing effect on your well being and health. Something as simple as rotating the temperature gauge can really have a big improvement in your life.

Better Sleep at Night. A 10-min. cold shower is equivalent to an elephant tranquilizer according to the book, “The Four Hour Body.” Muscle Recovery. A cold shower aids in the health of tired or pulled muscles. Cold water helps remove the lactic acid in the body and improves circulation to the affected muscles. Cold Water to Hair and Skin. If you want better hair, stop taking hot showers that strip the hair of its natural oils. You will notice a difference in your skin as well when you allow your skin to seal in its natural oils. Improves Fertility. Cold showers have been found to boost sperm count and increase fertility. Researchers said that it could also reverse the effects of hot baths that have been considered to be an effective male contraceptive. In a previous experiment, men who took a half hour of hot bath every other day for three weeks became infertile for six months. Stress. Cold water to the body cuts the levels of uric acid and boost glutathione in the blood, which helps reduce stress. Improves Emotional Resilience. Cold water helps develop the nervous system causing you to become more resilient to stress. Boots the Lymphatic System. A cold shower can actually help you fight infection as it boots your ability to carry waste away from cells. Circulation. The exposure to a cold shower allows your blood to flow to major organs for warmth. Fat Loss. Cool showers activate brown fat, which generates heat around the body, according to Menprovement. Cold temperatures can boost brown fat by 15 times higher than the normal amount. Immunity. Cold showers trigger an increase in the metabolic speed rate and the number of white blood cells in the body, which then help fight diseases.

This extreme deep breathing every morning is going to dramatically increase your oxygen intake & heart rate, resulting in a natural dose of energy throughout the day.

On top of the icy cold water, this deep breathing will leave you feeling alert, instead of half-awake like your coworkers.

The samurai called it “Misogi,” exhaustive ascetic rituals that included breath training, sleep deprivation and standing under thundering waterfalls. The goal was to purify the body, reflect on the self, to clear and focus the mind. To become the enlightened warrior.

