Dr. Oz Show Today: Pre-Marinated Meats at the Grocery Store

Today, 3/11/2019, on the Dr. Oz show, Oz discusses the convenience of buying pre-marinated meats but talks about whether they are worth the money. Sure, they are enticing because they are ready to pop on the grill and save time. Experts weigh in on today’s discussion. Chef Seamus Mullen breaks down the difference between the marinated meats you buy at a butcher’s versus those from a manufacturer. Plus, butcher James Peisker addresses the myth that grocery stores marinate old meat they can’t sell to mask the smell.

Mullen says there is a difference in the butcher marinating and the manufacturer doing the work. The ingredients are listed on the packaging but is the extra charge worth it? Shouldn’t we control what are we eating?

Mullen says there was 4 oz. of water in some of the marinated meats. In other words, you are buying water. Peisker is the co-founder of a company that butcher’s meats. He says sometimes a smell is masked by a marinate. He also says they will never sell you rotten meat or something that will harm the consumer.

A package of marinated skirt steak weighs 4.32 pounds and sells for $10.50 per pound. Take it home and put it straight on the grill. But just for fun, let’s break it down a bit more.

Here’s how much liquid was left in the bag after they removed the skirt steak. It’s almost 20 fluid ounces—2-1/2 cups. Now, to be fair, some of that liquid is meat juices. Let’s be generous and subtract 20% for meat juices. That leaves 16 fluid ounces of actual marinade.

What does a fluid ounce of this marinade weigh? A similar marinade weighs about 1.5 ounces per fluid ounce. So 16 fluid ounces of marinade weighs about 24 ounces or 1-1/2 pounds. At $10.50 per pound, they paid $15.75 for the marinade in the measuring cup.

Oz believes the healthiest and less expensive way to go is to marinade yourself. This marinade from America’s Test Kitchen is so delicious that it can make a cheaper cut of meat taste better and more expensive. Try marinating your favorite steak or chicken in this recipe overnight before grilling and enjoying.

Ingredients 1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

5 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp ginger 1 tbsp orange zest

4 scallions, chopped

3 garlic cloves

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. 2. Pour marinade over meat of choice and let it marinate anywhere from two to 24 hours before grilling.

Ref. virtualwebergasgrill.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via sunpak.net