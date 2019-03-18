Considering a Dog? These Are Some Breeds To Consider For Mental Health

Science has proven that owning a dog is very good for your mental health. The prison system in America now brings in homeless dogs to be trained and cared for by inmates. The results have been very positive for the inmate and the dog.

Studies recently conducted by the “Journal of Psychiatric Research” and the “Journal of Applied Developmental Science,” researchers found that owning a dog not only made people suffering from mental health issues feel better, but it also made them more likely to help others. Dogs offer companionship and comfort and can help ease loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

Additional research has shown that dog ownership also

lowers blood pressure.

elevates serotonin and dopamine in the brain.

even lowers triglycerides and cholesterol.

Here the best breeds to choose from if you need a calming furry friend.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. This dog ranks top of the list for a sweet and loving little companion. The dogs are quick to learn and only want to be cuddled and loved. PTSD patients and those suffering from depression find these little creatures are an antidote for their symptoms. Pug. Just one look at these clowns, and you giggle. Fat, wrinkled, big-eyed, and always wearing a smile..these come in at second as ridding you of depressed feelings. They are great with little children and also have a short coat for anyone suffering from allergies. Standard Poodle. These are the mid-sized poodles that have a great reputation for being loyal. They accept other animals and humans easily. Very quick to learn, they can be trained very easily. Labrador Retriever. This breed was born to retrieve so it can be challenging at first because of the energy level. Once the lab has a purpose and can exercise, the dog will be more than a pet to anyone with special needs. Known as ‘The All-American Dog’, the lab is a very loyal friend. This dog is used as service dogs more than any other breed. Yorkshire Terrier. If you want a pet that can fit into a small carrier or even a large purse, here’s your baby. You’ll see many Yorkies as service or support animals. Yorkies are small enough that they fall under most rental policies and they can be taken anywhere dogs are welcome, which, as the Psychiatric Service Dog Society claims, is vital to specific mental health issues. Border Collie. This dog is so intelligent. If you need a pet to keep you motivated and to keep moving, here’s your dog. Energetic but very trainable, it loves to walk and exercise. Sweet-tempered and very obedient is a trait of the border collie. Corgi. The favorite of the Royal Family in Great Britain for many reasons is the corgi. These are also great for guide dogs with their strong instinct for picking up on their owners’ emotions and helping them accordingly. Vizla. This breed is fairly new to the U.S. These Hungarian pointers love to be outside and hunt. If you are looking for a great hiking dog, this is a great choice. English Bulldog. Great for apartment living but cannot take the heat or cold outside. They are perfect if you stay indoors a lot and looking for a companion that will be sure to make you laugh. Golden Retriever. These are the favorite dogs around the world. They exhibit loyalty with their calming eyes and gorgeous coats. They are known for their high intelligence and will probably be the most loyal dog you will ever own….if you are looking for a gentle giant.

One of the main reasons so many shelters are full of unwanted dogs is because human eyes met puppy eyes and there was instant love. The needs of the human were considered but not the dog. It just didn’t work for the owner or the dog. All dogs have needs and personalities. Also, their coats need to be considered. A long-haired dog may not be suitable for someone who cannot vacuum regularly or has allergies. A dog that needs lots of exercise will not be suitable for someone who has a hard time walking. Always, look into the dog’s history for temperament issues.

The dogs we listed are just a few to consider but were ranked among the best fitting for someone suffering from mental health issues. Certainly, most dogs can be trained.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle, familyminded.com, 2chanceinfo./choospet.htm

Photo courtesy of Bing via mercurynews.com