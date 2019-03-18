Dr. Oz Show Today: Spring Clean Your Diet!

Today, 3/18/2019, Dr. Oz says when we are in the works of spring cleaning our homes, to also put your diet on the list. With the hot summer months approaching, we want to shed as many unwanted pounds as possible for many reasons. Whether you want to get into that swimsuit or take extra weight off your joints, consider the advice he gives to his viewers today.

As you spring forward to a new season, it’s a convenient time to shift your focus and renew your commitment to adopting and living a healthy lifestyle. The warm weather may motivate you to exercise and pursue physical activity outdoors and it’s the perfect opportunity to explore open-air farmers markets and adopt new healthy habits, especially when it comes to your diet and eating patterns. Get ready to spring clean your diet and make lasting change with these simple and practical tips from registered dietitians Keri Glassman and Jessica Swift.

Drink More Water

Even though we should be drinking water all the time, many of us may fall short of meeting our daily hydration needs. Water is crucial for all bodily functions and keeps the body running efficiently and smoothly. Drinking water, instead of sugary drinks, can lower your caloric intake, and can also keep cravings in check. Swift recommends using a smartphone app or smart water bottle to track your water intake, or “if you are not into all of the high tech options, just keep a water bottle with you throughout the day.” Glassman also suggests using a large water bottle that holds at least 32 ounces, and “filling it twice on a daily basis.” If you get tired of regular water, you can add fresh fruit or fruit essence for a sweet flavor boost.

Get More Sleep

Along with hydration, a well-rested body is another building block in the foundation for optimal health. If your sleep schedule has suffered this winter, springtime brings a new opportunity to determine what’s keeping you awake and adjust any habits that may be preventing you from having a good night’s rest, such as eating too late or using your smartphone before bed.

Swap In Spring Produce

Warm weather accompanies the harvest of new and fresh fruits and vegetables. Swift recommends lightening up your brown rice routine with cauliflower rice, which contains only 25 calories per serving and offers minerals like potassium and vitamins C and K. Another great spring vegetable to try is fresh English peas in a chilled soup or as part of a spring veggie medley. They’re packed with nine grams of fiber and can help combat high cholesterol.

Make Gradual Changes

Instead of making many diet changes all at once, Swift points out that making one or two diet modifications at a time will be easier to stick to as the season progresses. You can try adding an extra day of exercise or eating two or more servings of vegetables per day. Glassman also suggests cutting out sodas, looking for healthier ingredient swaps, or cutting back on processed foods. Another helpful tip? “Spring clean your kitchen like you would spring clean your closet. Stock up on fruits and vegetables that are high in fiber and antioxidants instead of packaged foods,” says Glassman.

Track Your Progress

When it comes to making meaningful changes and staying on track with your weight loss goals, both Glassman and Swift emphasize using the strategies that you know will work for you. If you’re constantly on your smartphone, try using an app or a subscription service that can automate some of the repetitive steps for you. You don’t need to rely on a tool with tons of bells and whistles. A simple tool like the calendar feature on your smartphone may work just as well for you. If you prefer to write everything down then keep a dedicated journal with your goals, updates, and thoughts. The purpose of spring cleaning your diet is to make healthy eating a long-lasting habit you can keep up with and return to at any time. As Glassman puts it, don’t forget that “what you use most has to go in line with what you do.”

