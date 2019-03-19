Decorating 2019 Trends/Antiques And Blush Tones

‘DECOR’ released the new trends by top decorators in design for you to consider when you purchase new furnishing to update your home. When it comes to decorating your home, furniture can make or break a space. Blush-colored upholstery to unique, handmade pieces, these are the top furniture trends to keep on your radar in 2019. Believe or not, antiques will be a huge part of what you will see this year in home magazines. If you are ready for a home refresh, consider modern luxe headboards as well. These beautiful pieces are flying out the door at high-end furniture stores.

Top 2019 Decor Trends

Furniture-Oxidized Oak. This is a blackish oak and not the lighter color. These pieces work great as a center table. Luxe Headboards. Make your bedroom elegant with a velvet headboard and your dreams sweeter. Go Bold. Get out of that drab neutral tone and dare to be creative. Scandinavian-inspired Hygge back to vivid, high-contrast patterns and big statement mixing of materials and scale. Pick hanging modern light fixtures. Add art deco pieces to traditional pieces: ex; Modern vase and art beside luxe headboard. Multi-Functional Furniture. Consider using furniture that has built-in components for storage, can be used inside and outside, and has more than one use. Hand-Crafted Authenticity. No more reproduced antiques. Get an authentic piece that is in its natural state. Blush is the New Neutral. Blush, blush, blush is everywhere in seating, couches, drapes, and rugs. It’s a very soft way to add color. Cozy Beds. Who doesn’t want to fall into a marshmallow-like bed? Stop making your bed look like it has been ironed and add feather beds, soft sheets, and multi pillows. Natural Materials. This year will be the big return of materials like natural stones, quartzite, and, even terrazzo from floors to counters. Custom-Made Furniture. Add bar stools, an island, or a statement piece that is highly unusual (curvy) for your home. Visit a furniture maker to find these at affordable prices. Don’t purchase a room of furniture from a store that sets up a room to buy. This is cold and shows no creativity. A custom-made piece fits the space perfectly. Small Details Matter. When choosing pillows, throws, plants, and even furniture, consider the detail work.

Photo courtesy of Bing via briansautomotive.net