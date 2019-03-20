Dr. Oz Show Today: What’s Really in Your Store-bought Salsa and Guacamole

Today, 3/20/2019, Dr. Oz conducts a super investigation of pre-made salsas and guacamole in our local grocery stores. Dr. Oz questions what’s really in two of the most popular jarred foods we buy — salsa and guacamole. Chef Roblé Ali points out what to look for these popular staple items’ labels, and how to make sure you’re getting real avocado in your guac.

Chef Roble’ says when it comes to salsas we have lots of options. Not so much for guacamole. Roble’ says salsas are the most popular condiment in the world with over a billion dollar a year in sales. As far as guacamole, avocados are hard to keep for very long. So, how much is really in your dip. Some of them actually have no avocado!

Roble’ says some of the store-bought guacamole had avocado powder and read, “Avocado-flavored.” These dips had fillers and food coloring to make them look original.

Roble’ took a jar of salsa off the shelf and after testing he found the following ingredients: Brown sugar, cane sugar, corn syrup, fruit puree, and juice. This could make for disaster in a diabetic if eaten!

Forget paying $5.00+ on a small container of store-bought guacamole. Make a much larger batch at home for just a few dollars.

Make your own guacamole with this recipe.

• 2 ripe avocados, mashed

• juice of ½ lime

• salt to taste

Add one or more:

• ¼ to ½ tsp: ground cumin, ground coriander, minced garlic, hot sauce, or mashed roasted garlic

• 1 to 2 tbsp: chopped cilantro, chopped parsley, diced jalapeños, diced chipotles in adobo

• ¼ to ⅓ cup: diced tomato, diced onion, salsa, cucumber (peeled, seeded, and chopped), diced red and green peppers, mild chilies

Make your own salsa with this recipe.

4 large plum tomatoes (about 1 pound), diced (to yield 2 cups)

1/4 cup chopped white onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons minced jalapeno (remove seeds for less heat)

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt (or to taste)

1 small garlic clove, minced

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. If you prefer a smoother texture―more like jarred―pulse half the salsa in a food processor, then combine it with the remaining chunky half. Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

OZ REMINDS US: Always read the ingredients and date of expiration on the packaging of any foods you purchase!

Ref. realsimple.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via tastythin.com