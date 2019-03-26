Fighting Psoriatic Arthritis Inflammation Naturally

Psoriatic arthritis is a lifelong condition that causes your joints to hurt and swell. People with psoriatic arthritis can also have patches of red, thick skin with silvery scales. About 1 million adult Americans have it. Pro-golfer Phil Mickelson brought awareness to this disease when he became a spokesman, also being affected.
Chronic inflammation may be a contributor to your fatigue that accompanies psoriatic arthritis, but there may also be other factors at play. Discussing the severity and frequency of your fatigue with your doctor can be the first step in discovering the causes.
The range of severity of psoriatic arthritis is wide, with 35 percent of patients claiming the mildest form of the disease — asymmetrical psoriatic arthritis. Whether you have a mild, moderate, or severe form of the disease, there are natural foods to consider for psoriatic-arthritis-related pain from inflammation.
- Apples. Not only are apples extremely alkalizing, but they have anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties as well.
- Broccoli. High in A, C, K, & B-complex vitamins, this fall food is packed with many minerals and phytonutrients! Calcium, magnesium, iron, selenium, and zinc also help fight bacteria and viruses.
- Brussels sprouts. These are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids? Omega-3’s are extremely helpful when it comes to fighting autoimmune conditions. These small green powerhouses also include phytonutrients, vitamins C, A, E, and K, and minerals such as calcium, iron, and manganese.
- Cauliflower. High in vitamins C, K, and B-complex, this cruciferous vegetable is excellent for supporting our immune system. High in protein, it’s also a great source of omega-3s.
- Celery. A well-known diuretic, celery is wonderful at flushing out toxins from our body. It is high in vitamin A, magnesium, and iron and has strong anti-inflammatory properties.
- Cabbage. A great source of vitamins K, C, and B6. Calcium, choline, phosphorus, selenium, iron, pantothenic acid, protein, niacin, folate, copper.
- Figs. Figs are one of the highest sources of calcium. They also help repair and restore many of our bodies’ systems — including the immune system!
- Kale. It’s a nutrient-packed powerhouse containing omega-3 fatty acids, chlorophyll, amino acids, vitamins A, C, E, K, B-complex, and minerals such as iron, magnesium, copper, and potassium.
- Pears. Pears contain several anti-cancer properties, the ability to improve insulin sensitivity and contain a great source of iodine, which helps maintain a balanced metabolism. They’re rich in vitamins A, C, E, and alkaline minerals- folic acid, niacin, copper, and boron.
- Pumpkin and pumpkin seeds. Pumpkins are packed with vitamins A, C, E, B — vitamins such as folates, niacin, thiamin, and pantothenic acid and minerals like calcium, copper, potassium, and phosphorus. This fruit (yes, it’s a fruit!) not only has immune-boosting properties but also contains several anti-aging benefits as well.
Ref. healthcentral.com
Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest.com
