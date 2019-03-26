Fighting Psoriatic Arthritis Inflammation Naturally

Psoriatic arthritis is a lifelong condition that causes your joints to hurt and swell. People with psoriatic arthritis can also have patches of red, thick skin with silvery scales. About 1 million adult Americans have it. Pro-golfer Phil Mickelson brought awareness to this disease when he became a spokesman, also being affected.

Chronic inflammation may be a contributor to your fatigue that accompanies psoriatic arthritis, but there may also be other factors at play. Discussing the severity and frequency of your fatigue with your doctor can be the first step in discovering the causes.

The range of severity of psoriatic arthritis is wide, with 35 percent of patients claiming the mildest form of the disease — asymmetrical psoriatic arthritis. Whether you have a mild, moderate, or severe form of the disease, there are natural foods to consider for psoriatic-arthritis-related pain from inflammation.