Dr. Oz Show Today: Is there a link between laser eye surgery and suicide?

Today, 3/26/2019, Dr. Oz investigates the latest on the disturbing links between suicide and laser eye surgery. He shares tragic stories of victims who took their own lives after laser eye surgery complications. Find out what risks you should be aware of. He reminds us that his show was the first to bring attention to the recent suicide death of a young meteorologist who committed suicide only 2 weeks after the surgery.

Lasik involves doctors cutting a flap in the cornea with a laser, then using another to reshape the tissue so that light is focused correctly onto the retina. It’s an elective surgery that typically costs anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 per eye.

Risks include failure to achieve the expected improvement in unaided vision, development of new visual disturbances, corneal infection and flap complications. These risks should be weighed against those of wearing spectacles or contact lenses.

A January 2017 clinical trial by the F.D.A., though too small to produce “meaningful results,” found that 28% of participants developed dry eyes after the surgery, and 45% said they had a new visual aberration three months after surgery.

Jessica Starr, a meteorologist at a local station in Detroit and mother of two, had the Lasik SMILE eye surgery in October. After taking several weeks off from work, Starr was very eager to “get back” to her old life. However, in mid-November, Starr posted a Facebook Live video and revealed she is still struggling with dry eyes and extremely foggy vision, reported the Detroit Free Press.

“I have a tad side of dry eyes, so I have to use a lot of drops. When the drops are in, I can see clear, but then they fade pretty quickly,” she said in the video.

One day later, Starr tweeted out what would become her last interaction with the public.

“Yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time,” she wrote.

Starr hanged herself, according to officials at the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The next morning, Fox 2 Detroit morning anchor Amy Andrews reported on her colleagues devastating suicide.

Starr is the eleventh person to commit suicide after expressing complaints about Lasik eye surgery.

Paul Fitzgerald, 54, killed himself in October due to the intense pain caused by a “badly performed” laser eye surgery he had 20 years prior, reported CTV.

“I cannot experience any type of pleasure anymore,” he reportedly wrote in his suicide note. “Just the pain of burning eyes inside my head and throughout myself… Since 1996 pain, pain and more pain, please forgive me for not being strong enough to cope.”

Max Cronin, who had two surgeries, started having severe pain that he described as “needles sticking into his eyes continuously.”

Boston-based Dr. Pedram Hamrah told the outlet a rare complication called corneal neuralgia is often misdiagnosed because it looks the same as dry eye. In reality, it’s severe pain caused by damaged nerves in the cornea.

The FDA notes on its website that “most patients are very pleased” by the results of their surgery, but makes mention of possible side effects, including loss of vision, dry eyes and the fact that results may diminish with age for farsighted patients.

Ref. fda.gov, bet.com, nydailynews.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via dxline.info