Diana Ross Celebrates Her 75th Birthday With A Star-Studded Event

Inside the party, there was no shortage of glamour for the musical queen as pink flowers cascaded from the ceiling. As loved ones huddled around her in front of an elaborate birthday cake covered in rhinestones. Asked by Ross’ daughter Tracee Ellis Ross if she wanted to sing, Beyoncé then took the mic to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Supremes legend.

“Thank you all, I’m so blessed to have so many people to share this with me,” Ross said afterward. “I love you so much.”

Diana Ross (born March 26, 1944) is an American singer, actress, and record producer. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the vocal group the Supremes, which, during the 1960s, became Motown’s most successful act, and are the best charting girl group in US history, as well as one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. Following her departure from the Supremes in 1970, Ross released her eponymous debut solo album that same year, which contained the Top 20 Pop hit “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” and the number-one Pop hit “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”.

Ross has also ventured into acting, with a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award-nominated performance for her performance in the film Lady Sings the Blues (1972). She also starred in two other feature films, Mahogany (1975) and The Wiz (1978), later acting in the television films Out of Darkness (1994), for which she also was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and Double Platinum (1999).

Ross was named the “Female Entertainer of the Century” by Billboard magazine. In 1993, the Guinness Book of World Records declared Ross the most successful female music artist in history.

Even after her epic party and concert, Ross still has a ton to look forward to! Diana Ross: Her Life, Love, and Legacy, a concert film featuring never-before-seen footage from her 1983 Central Park concert as well as new material, will hit theaters again for one night only on March 28.

Additionally, Ross will continue her 75th birthday diamond jubilee celebrations with the return of Diamond Diana this summer at Wynn Las Vegas. Ross will present six additional performances at Encore Theater beginning June 5.