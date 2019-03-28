What’s Next For Kathie Lee Gifford?

The 65-year-old television personality covers the April/May issue of AARP The Magazine and talks about adjusting to a new phase in her life after the death of her husband, Frank Gifford, in August 2015, and the death of her mother, Joan Epstein, in September 2017. Gifford’s kids, 25-year-old daughter Cassie and 29-year-old son Cody, are also out of the house. “You battle a lot of things when you get older, especially as a widow when you lose a spouse,” Gifford tells the magazine. “It dawned on me the other day, I’m a widow, I’m an orphan because my mother also passed and I’m an empty nester all at the same time. If you’re not careful, what you’ve lost in life can define you. It’s so much healthier to be defined by what you still have. I’m making big changes in my life because I need to, really big changes that are feeding my soul. Otherwise, despair sets in and loneliness can be crippling.” Last summer, she filmed “Then Came You” with Scotsman Craig Ferguson, who hosted “The Late Late Show” on CBS from 2005 to 2014. Page Six explains that Kathie Lee wrote the movie after the 2015 death of husband Frank Gifford, the father of her two adult children. Kathie Lee plans to do more screenwriting and future projects will include Christian-based movies like Hallmark’s “Godwink” franchise, in which she’s starred. Kathie Lee has secured funding for four more movies that all focus “on the experiences of widows and empty-nesters.”

Kathie Lee said of her TODAY show side-kick, “She’s the best friend you can have,” Gifford teared up while speaking about Hoda Kotb. “I consider Hoda one of my dearest forever.”

“The day that I met Kathie, that was a big line of demarcation. I feel like everything changed and got better and got happier,” Kotb shared. “I felt more fulfilled and I felt like I took risks that I never thought I could take.”

“My biggest thing was, How could I ever do television at the level I was able to do with Regis [Philbin] and sustain it? … We had done 15 years and we sort of changed the whole paradigm of daytime television,” Gifford explained. “You sort of go, ‘Wow, leave that alone.’ And I just fell in love [with working with Kotb].”

“Hoda is sunshine in a bottle, and I think Hoda came into my life when I think I lost a lot of sunshine,” she continued. “I was kind of weary and worn out from life.”