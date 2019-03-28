What’s Next For Kathie Lee Gifford?

After 11 years on the TODAY show, Kathie Lee’s “Today” family and other friends celebrated the end of her NBC run with a going-away bash in New York City on March 26. “Such a special evening surrounded by my @TodayShow and @nbc family for my farewell party,” she captioned a slideshow of photos with colleagues. Her last day on TODAY is April 5. She is not retiring by any means.
Page Six reports that Kathie Lee, 65, is poised to become a movie mogul — and she’s moving to Nashville! “I’ve become a widow, I lost my mother, and am an empty-nester, and there’s millions of women in America just like me,” she said, as reported by Page Six. “There’s nothing in the movie world made for women of my age who are alone and often affluent. I started writing the first movie, I realized there is a huge market for it, and now I’ve got funding for four more.”
“You battle a lot of things when you get older, especially as a widow when you lose a spouse,” Gifford tells the magazine. “It dawned on me the other day, I’m a widow, I’m an orphan because my mother also passed and I’m an empty nester all at the same time. If you’re not careful, what you’ve lost in life can define you. It’s so much healthier to be defined by what you still have. I’m making big changes in my life because I need to, really big changes that are feeding my soul. Otherwise, despair sets in and loneliness can be crippling.”
Kathie Lee said of her TODAY show side-kick, “She’s the best friend you can have,” Gifford teared up while speaking about Hoda Kotb. “I consider Hoda one of my dearest forever.”
“The day that I met Kathie, that was a big line of demarcation. I feel like everything changed and got better and got happier,” Kotb shared. “I felt more fulfilled and I felt like I took risks that I never thought I could take.”
“My biggest thing was, How could I ever do television at the level I was able to do with Regis [Philbin] and sustain it? … We had done 15 years and we sort of changed the whole paradigm of daytime television,” Gifford explained. “You sort of go, ‘Wow, leave that alone.’ And I just fell in love [with working with Kotb].”
“Hoda is sunshine in a bottle, and I think Hoda came into my life when I think I lost a lot of sunshine,” she continued. “I was kind of weary and worn out from life.”
Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest.co.uk
