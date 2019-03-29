Planning Your Vacation? 2019 Top Travel Picks for the United States

Every year, Trip Advisor and other travel sites announce their top travel winners for the year. These recommendations are based on several factors, including, safety, economy, and things to do. If you are planning your vacation for Spring Break or just for a week away, consider their advice when choosing where to go.

Top Picks for the United States for 2019

New York City, N.Y. Don’t miss: The Met Cloisters, The Morgan Library & Museum, Hudson River Park. Maui, Hawaii. Don’t miss: Haleakala Crater, Wai’anapanapa State Park, and Ka’anapali Beach. Oahu, Hawaii. Don’t miss: USS Arizona Memorial, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Diamond Head State Monument. Las Vegas, Nevada. Don’t miss: Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Orlando, Fla. Don’t miss: Discovery Cove, Epcot World Showcase, Walt Disney World Resort. San Diego, Ca. Don’t miss: Balboa Park, Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, USS Midway Museum. Chicago, Ill. Don’t miss: The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, Museum of Science and Industry. New Orleans, La. Don’t miss: New Orleans City Park, Frenchmen Street, The National WWII Museum. San Francisco, Ca. Don’t miss: Golden Gate Park, Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, Marin Headlands. Island of Hawaii, Hawaii. Don’t miss: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Summit, Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden. Miami Beach, Fla. Don’t miss: South Pointe Park, Miami Beach Boardwalk, Holocaust Memorial. Washington D.C., District of Columbia. Don’t miss: National Museum of African American History and Culture,National Air and Space Museum, Newseum. Los Angeles, Ca. Don’t miss: Griffith Observatory, Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Charleston, S.C. Don’t miss: Joe Riley Waterfront Park, Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Magnolia Cemetery. Key West, Fla. Don’t miss: Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, Dry Tortugas National Park, The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum. Nashville, Tn. Don’t miss: Grand Ole Opry, RCA Studio B, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Boston. Ma. Don’t miss: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum & Library, Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum. Savannah, Ga. Don’t miss: Savannah Historic District, Bonaventure Cemetery, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Branson, Mo. Don’t miss: Titanic Museum, Table Rock Lake, Showboat Branson Belle. Seattle, Wa. Don’t miss: Chihuly Garden, GlassSky View Observatory, Green Lake Park. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Don’t miss: Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach State Park, Franklin G. Burroughs – Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum. Austin, Tx. Don’t miss: LBJ Presidential Library, Zilker Metropolitan Park, Texas State Capitol. Pigeon Forge, Tn. Don’t miss: Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, Parrot Mountain & Gardens, Dollywood. Asheville, N. C. Don’t miss: If you’re into eating locally and supporting sustainable agriculture, go to Asheville—and eat, eat, eat. This town of fewer than 100,000 people has 17 farmers’ markets, and the local restaurant scene is all about taking advantage of the seasonal produce sold there. And don’t miss the area’s microbreweries. San Antonio, Tx. Don’t miss: San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Briscoe Western Art Museum, McNay Art Museum.

These cities are listed as they were ranked in best places. Have fun this year and remember to always be safe.

Ref. tripadvisor.com, travel.com,

Photo Courtesy of Bing via empregabrasil.co.br