Mick Jagger Postpones Tour To Undergo Heart Surgery

Lead singer/frontman of the ‘Rolling Stones’ rock group, Mick Jagger, has announced he will undergo heart surgery to replace a valve in his heart. The news broke this morning, 4/2/2019, by Rolling Stone Magazine after the group’s current tour had to be postponed. Don’t fret, his doctor says she will be back on the stage soon.

The news comes days after the band postponed its North American tour following doctors’ telling Jagger he needed to take a break from touring to receive medical treatment.

The procedure will take place Friday in New York and the rocker is expected to make a full recovery and return to the stage this summer, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

In a tweet on Saturday, the band wrote that it was postponing shows in the U.S. and Canada due to the 75 yr. old Jagger’s health.

Dr. Eric H. Awtry, vice chairman of cardiology at Boston Medical Center, said inserting a stent can be easily done, allowing a patient to be sent home within 24 hours and back to normal activity in a matter of weeks. That could include Jagger strutting back on the stage for the band’s tour.

“He may bounce back pretty quickly. He could potentially be back on tour in a couple of weeks,” said Awtry. The reports of him “needing a stent suggest his problems are less severe.”

The announcement ends plans for the May 11 Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, which is one among 17 dates postponed, including an April 20 concert in Miami and all shows up through a July 29 performance at Canada’s Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly,” the band posted.

“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can,” added Jagger.

Questions about the seriousness of his condition grew among fans even as a relaxed-looking Jagger was photographed playing with his son in the surf in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Page Six additionally reported that Jagger is due to have a stent placed in his heart. “You can be back at work within weeks” after such a procedure, they quoted a source as saying. “But it could be because the health checks are all set into the insurance for the tour, maybe they’re being careful.”

Photo courtesy of Bing via net-worths.org