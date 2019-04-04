Dr. Oz Show Today: Taking Care of Your Skin in the Spring/Summer Months

Today, 4/4/2019, Dr. Oz shares tips for keeping your skin the best it can be during the changing elements of a new season. The winter is known for being harsh on the skin because of the dry, cold weather. But you shouldn’t stop taking care of your skin once spring and summer come around. The warmer months bring plenty of new challenges for your skin, which is why it is important to maintain a healthy skincare routine all year long.

Try incorporating these tips into your routine.

Moisturize Daily

During the winter months, it may be easier to feel the dryness on your skin and treat it properly, but it’s still important to moisturize your skin in the spring and summer months. The warmer weather means you’ll be sweating more, which can be very dehydrating. Replenish your skin by moisturizing after you’ve been in the sun. In addition to daily moisturizing, be sure to protect your skin with SPF and drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.

Exfoliate Frequently

Exfoliation removes the outermost layer of dead cells on the skin to help give you glowing and smooth skin. Exfoliate your skin before you shave in the summer for the best results. Make sure to moisturize afterward to smooth skin and balance out moisture levels. You can easily make a DIY exfoliating scrub at home. It’s recommended to exfoliate a couple of times a week, but if exfoliating results in red and irritated skin do it less frequently.

Eat the Right Foods

What we put inside our bodies affects the outside of our bodies, so it’s important to eat the right kinds of foods to maintain healthy skin. With spring and summer being the peak of freshness for many fruits and vegetables, there are lots of healthy options to eat that are also great for your skin. Blueberries, blackberries, and watermelon are all in-season and packed with antioxidants that are good for your skin. Dark leafy greens are also beneficial for your skin: vegetables like spinach and kale are in season during the springtime.

Wash Your Face

You spend more time outside in the spring and summer which brings your skin in contact with more air pollutants and sweat that can clog your pores. Be sure to always properly remove your makeup and wash your face. Make sure to use a face wash that is best for your skin — acne-prone skin has different needs than sensitive skin, and so on. If you’re unsure which skin type you have or start to notice skin problems, seek help from a dermatologist.

Make DIY Face Masks with In-Season Produce

Another great way to take care of your skin is to apply a face mask on a weekly basis. With tons of in-season fruits and veggies, there are plenty of ingredients available to make a DIY face mask. Using ingredients that you keep in your kitchen, like cucumbers, bananas, and honey you can make a mask to help restore balance to your skin, moisturize, treat acne, and even brighten your skin.

Photo courtesy of Bing via medvspa.com