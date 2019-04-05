Dr. Oz Show Today: 5 Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet

Today, 4/5/2019, Dr. Oz tells us why we should consider switching from all other diets to the one that not only helps us lose weight but also improves our overall health…the Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet promises to improve your health and help you lose weight. It is ranked the best overall diet for 2019, according to the U.S. News and World Report. This diet is primarily made up of generous portions of fresh fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains and is derived from the traditional diet of those from the Mediterranean region.

The Mediterranean diet allows for a moderate amount of dairy and fish while limiting the consumption of red meat, white meat, eggs, and red wine. While this blend of nutrients is bound to satisfy your taste buds, eating the Mediterranean way also has a multitude of health benefits that will increase your longevity and overall well-being!

Improves Your Cardiovascular Health

This diet has the key to your heart! The Mediterranean Diet has been proven to lower the presence of LDL cholesterol in the body, which is unhealthy cholesterol that can build up in the arteries and result in chest pain or a heart attack. Research has also shown an increase in the “good”, HDL, cholesterol which has been linked to improved cardiovascular health.

Despite its benefits, the American Heart Association is hesitant to recommend this diet due to the higher percentages of fat (largely from olive oil). Consult a physician before adopting this diet, especially if you have been instructed to limit your fat consumption.

Associated with a Lower Risk of Developing a Chronic Disease

Sometimes the saying is true — you are what you eat. The nutritious foods in the Mediterranean diet are associated with lower rates of chronic diseases like diabetes and Parkinson’s Disease.

Research suggests the Mediterranean Diet might also promote certain good bacteria in the body, which might play a role in the prevention of breast cancer.

Associated with Brain Health

Maintain a healthy and happy brain with the help of the foods in the Mediterranean diet. One study found that the diet is associated with reduced loss of brain volume in old age. Research analysis has also discovered that anti-inflammatory foods like the tomatoes and olive oil in this diet can protect against depression.

Strengthens Your Bones

The nutrients provided by the Mediterranean diet can help protect against the frailty associated with old age, according to a study in the Journal of American Geriatrics. Research has also shown the diet to reduce the rate of bone loss in people suffering from osteoporosis when combined with vitamin D3 supplements.

A study done on women at the average age of 64 showed that 0.29 percent were less likely to fracture their hip bone if they adhered to the Mediterranean diet.

Promotes Weight Loss

Shed excess pounds by eating a delicious spread of food. According to research, the Mediterranean diet is effective at promoting weight loss. While the Mediterranean diet is high in fats, it is mainly healthy fats from ingredients like olive oil, nuts, and avocados.

