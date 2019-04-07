‘Sex and the City’ is Coming Back to Television

ET online has confirmed that author Candace Bushnell’s follow-up book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, is being developed as a TV series. Paramount Television and Anonymous Content acquired the rights to develop a series following a competitive bidding war.

The original series ran from 1998-2004 and was about four female New Yorkers that gossiped about their sex lives (or lack thereof) and found new ways to deal with being a woman in the 1990s. The stars were Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs).

The show was followed by two-spin off movies, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), and a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, starring AnnaSophia Robb and Austin Butler, that aired from 2013 to 2014.

The book is due out August 6; per Deadline, “It follows Bushnell’s piercing, sly, and sometimes heartbreaking look at sex, dating, and friendship in New York City after 50. Set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as the Village, the book looks at love and life from all angles—marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all.”

Reflecting on her new book, Bushnell said in a statement, “It didn’t use to be this way. At one time, fifty-something meant the beginning of retirement—working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle. In short, retirement-age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty-something women look like today, and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”

Bushnell, the bestselling author behind Sex and the City, Four Blondes, Lipstick Jungle, The Carrie Diaries, and One Fifth Avenue, will write the pilot script and serve as an executive producer on the project. Liza Chasin, from 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content, will also executive produce.

Though the deal has been confirmed, there is no green light at the moment to start filming. None of the characters from the original Sex and the City have been slated to return or make a reappearance in the new show.

Grab your Manolo Blahniks, ladies—we’re getting another round of Cosmos.

Photo courtesy of Bing via bolde.com