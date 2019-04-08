Dr. Oz Show Today: Here We Go Again, Stop Eating Egg Yolks?

Today, 4/8/2019, Dr. Oz says that once again, science is telling us to only eat the whites of eggs for better health. Dr. Oz and food investigator Ali Rosen reveal why you might want to worry about eating egg yolks. Chief wellness officer of the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Michael Roizen, shares why we were right about the negative effects of egg yolks, but for the wrong reason.

The new research telling us not to eat the yolks has nothing to do with cholesterol. Rosen says, “We have a trip back to the ’90s. It gave us a no-yolk policy from cholesterol. People stopped eating yolks but later realized it had nothing to do with our cholesterol.”

Oz says eggs are not your problem if you are having high cholesterol. He says choline is found in the yolk which is good for you.

A lot of the new research came from the university where Dr. Michael Roisen works. Roisen says, “Animal products, egg yolks, especially, have a lot of choline which changes our bacteria in our gut which can cause a difference in our bloodstream making us more susceptible to stroke.”

But egg yolks are a source of dietary cholesterol, which is why egg-white omelets, cookies and other yolk-free fare have recently dominated the breakfast plates and baking sheets of health-conscious eaters.

“Whole eggs are a source of highly bioavailable lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids that protect against oxidative stress, inflammation, and age-related macular degeneration,” says Maria Luz Fernandez, Ph.D., professor in University of Connecticut’s nutritional sciences department. One egg contains 35% of your daily choline, a key component for the cognitive function that may protect against Alzheimer’s disease.

There’s a lot of debate about eggs. While eggs provide protein and important vitamins, some people fear that yolks are full of cholesterol and saturated fats. We asked nutrition experts: are eggs healthy? 4/5 experts say yes.

So how many eggs can you eat without worrying about it? Those kinds of specifics are tough to tease out. A study concluded “one egg per day” findings were the average of several days—meaning that even if you eat a three-egg omelet a couple of days a week, as long as you’re staying right around that one-a-day average, you probably have nothing to worry about.

Oz reminds us to always incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into our diet along with protein for a balance in our bodies.

Ref. time.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via grubstreet.com