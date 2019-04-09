Ideas: Spring Break With Your Kids When You Are On A Budget

I guess you are hearing all the big plans your friends have mentioned doing with their kids when they are on Spring Break; but, your budget doesn’t allow you to travel. You want to make it special for them so that when they go back to school, they can have memories worth sharing. Well, here are ways to make every day special for you and them and make them more giving and creative humans.

Ideas for Spring Break

Teach them to show appreciation. Let them help you make a batch of homemade cookies and address a thank-you note to your local fire department. This teaches them to give, to show thanks, and maybe they will even get to tour the department. Have a healthy day. Let your children make a list of what they think are healthy foods and meals. Discuss each one and what it does to their bodies. Go to a local health store, farm, or farmer’s market to purchase these items. Go home and cook the meal together and then go for a walk along a nature trail. Take an art class or trip to a children’s museum. Inspire your children to appreciate the arts, history, and to always be seeking ways to bring out their talents. Help a neighbor. Take one day to go and help a neighbor or loved one who can no longer do yard work, clean, or even drive. You can make a huge difference in their lives by showing love without any expectations. Giving back to nature. Go to your local hardware store with the kids and go to the clearance racks to search for marked-down plants they can personally nurture back to health. Let them plant their own little garden and watch over it. Take a trip to the local animal shelter and volunteer for a day. Every shelter on the planet needs volunteers. Let the kids pet and walk the dogs. What a great way to show respect for these animals that are looking for homes. You might even find one you have been looking for. Or better yet, has been looking for you. If you have extra newspapers, donate them for the pens. Go to the park for a picnic. Let them run and play together. Nothing excites children like going to slide and swing. Take inexpensive items for the picnic. You can take along a book to enjoy and everyone gets a dose of sunshine. Let them decide. Leave at least one day for them to plan their day. Whether it is a spend-the-night party or just a trip to the zoo, let them feel them did something they really wanted to do.

Personal memory: I think one of the most memorable things I did during this week was with my daughter. I made myself learn to fish in mountain waters. We purchased rods, hooks, and even the right bait. Sitting alongside the stream created many happy moments. She still loves to fish for relaxation and she is 36.

Photo courtesy of Bing via theodysseyonline.com