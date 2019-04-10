Dr. Oz Show Today: Store-bought Iced Tea

Today, 4/10,2019, Dr. Oz looks at the go-to drink a lot of us grab at the store when we are craving something refreshing, iced tea. Dr. Oz investigates the truth about store-bought iced teas, and food journalist Mark Schatzker walks us through the most popular varieties. Do flavored, diet and specialty options have the same benefits as the homemade, freshly brewed version?

Schatzker says many have turned to iced tea because it is healthier than sodas. He says there are many flavors now. If you see the word “tea” but it tastes like fruit punch, you are picking the wrong drink. He says even the diet ones are not healthier because they have artificial sweeteners.

Schatzker says if you see the words, “all natural”, most of the time they are using these words to lure you in.

Brewed, not bottled, green and black teas have significant health benefits. Research has proven that they contain many antioxidants like polyphenols, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), and catechins, which help to prevent cell damage, aging, and have other disease-fighting properties.

Although many bottled teas are marketed to customers as having enough antioxidants to make a change in their health, studies have concluded that a number of these products have much less than they advertise. And with all of the sugar that’s put into the branded bottles, the health benefits out of tea are practically zero.

Polyphenols, which are found in brewed teas, are often scarcely present in bottled teas because they are bitter and unpleasant to our palates. So how do companies remedy this? Manufacturers simply add more water in lieu of tea into their products; to obtain the number of polyphenols found in one cup of tea you could brew at home, you would have to consume nearly 20 bottled teas.

If you still want to purchase ready-made iced tea in a bottle, the healthiest and best tasting was Nestea Lemon Iced Tea had the perfect balance of “sweet” and “lemony” flavor. Leaving the drinker with “no bad aftertaste,” this sample had 9 more grams of sugar than Lipton, but 35 fewer milligrams of sodium.

Dr. Oz recommends we brew our own at home or grab water.

Ref. thedailymeal.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via foodnetwork.com