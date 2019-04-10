Prince Harry Teams Up with Oprah for Documentary Series on Mental Illness

On the Today show, we learned this morning, 4/10/2019 that Prince Harry has teamed up with American royalty, Oprah Winfrey, for a documentary series about an issue that he has long championed. The Duke of Sussex announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has partnered with Winfrey for a documentary series for Apple in 2020 that will focus on mental health issues, a cause he has strongly supported since speaking publicly about his own struggles following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The documentary series is the latest project for the Duke of Sussex on the topic of mental health.

He teamed up with his brother, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge for a mental health PSA in 2016, and the trio also launched Heads Together, an ambitious multi-charity campaign to change the national conversation about mental illness.

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self,” Prince Harry said in a news release. “It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

Prince Harry has many areas he donates his time and effort to improving the quality of mental health services including military charities, the Invictus Games Foundation and the Endeavour Fund.

“Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months.”

Winfrey, who attended Prince Harry’s wedding to the Duchess of Sussex last year, serves as a co-creator and executive producer on the upcoming Apple series.

“Delighted to be partnering with you,” Winfrey wrote in an Instagram comment on the news release. “Hope we shed a lot of Light. And change some lives!”

The multi-part documentary series looks to explore issues of mental wellness and illness, provide tools to help those struggling and help remove the stigma around discussing mental health.

Ref. NBC/TODAY, today.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via extra.ie.com