Is Your Home Full of Germs Making You Sick?

Our homes should be a haven of comfort and safety; however, many of us are living in a home that is germ-filled even after we think it is clean. One touch to a contaminated area can make you sick without you knowing why. As well as causing illness, germs are sneaky. They can grow into disease-causing organisms in places you would never expect. The first places you probably think of are the sink and toilet. Well, yes, you are right if they aren’t cleaned regularly. We have compiled a list of the places that you may not have thought of that are germ-ridden if not properly sanitized regularly.

Toothbrush and holder. A study by the public health and environmental organization NSF International identified the toothbrush holder as having the third-highest concentration of germs in the home (behind the kitchen sponge and sink). Toothbrushes can also be germ-ridden, Dr. Heather Rickard, a lecturer in clinical microbiology at the University of South Australia, says. “They should be cleaned with hot water after each use, and replaced every six months or so.” Rickard recommends drying toothbrushes after every use, then storing them in the cabinet. Towels. Never share a towel with someone else..even your kids or partner. Towels can be a means of cross-infecting skin bugs, like streptococcus and golden staph,” he says. “Use your own as much as possible and make sure it isn’t stored damp – bugs survive when things are moist and warm. Shower and Bath. Shower germs are constantly plotting their invasion of the wettest areas of the home. They include staphylococcus or “staph” bacteria; fungi such as athlete’s foot; and general mold and mildews, which exacerbate asthma and allergies. Clean at least once a week..the tiles and the grout! Carpets. Carpet can contain up to 4000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Vacuum regularly and steam-clean carpets at least once a year – possibly more if you have kids. Dirty Air Filters. If a home’s air filters are old or visibly dirty, it’s a good sign that home is full of germs. Change filters at least every 90 days. If you have pets, change them once a month.

Signs you are living in a germ-filled home.

Constant sinus problems and infections. Frequent colds. Chronic fatigue. Respiratory problems.

As tedious as the chore of cleaning house can be, making an effort to keep things tidy is extremely important to maintaining both mental and physical health.

Keeping your home clean is one of the easiest ways to improve clarity and deter stress. Walking into a filthy house can instantly put you in a funk of a mood, and piles of clutter and disorganization can trigger brain fog and depression.

Keeping your home clean and organized doesn’t have to be as frightening as you may be making it. Once you create a practical cleaning routine, purchase a few storage essentials and outsource sporadically, your house will never be messy again.

