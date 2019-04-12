Dr. Oz Show Today: What do people’s final words mean?

Today, 4/12/2019, Dr. Oz discusses the last words that a loved-one said and if there was meaning or message behind them. Many of us have wondered if the final words uttered by our loved ones contain a special, secret meaning. For the first time, Dr. Oz investigates the science around what happens in the brain as death nears. Can you learn from a loved one’s last words?

Oz talks with one guest that says the last words of her dad probably saved the life of her son, his grandson. His last words were, “I promise.” His guests said this was to her son and she believes he meant, I promise to be with you.

According to Guidepost, one man talked about needing help to “come down,” as if he were floating. He said things like, “I am in the green dimension” or “I need maintenance…there is nothing for this.”

A day before he died, he was on the phone with his secretary, Alice, and he said, “This is very interesting, Alice, I’ve never done this before.” What was the “this” he spoke about? Why didn’t he just say “dying”? Was he undergoing something else for which he had no words?

He also spoke of all the people crowding the room, even though there was no one there. There was a kind of sacred quality around my father, much like the energy in a room of a woman who’s just given birth. It’s not that his dying was beautiful and easy. But others became convinced that something was happening that was sacred and holy.

One person spoke on his deathbed, “You were right about the angels!” He had never talked about or believed in angels before. It seemed to signal that his mind was in transition. His mind was seeing and feeling things outside the usual narrative of our ordinary life.

Oz talks with Anna Raimondi, the host of a radio show on Cox Radio called “Messages from Heaven.” Anna has appeared on the “Dr. Oz Show,” as well as the Dr. Oz podcast. She has been a guest on numerous national radio shows and has been the subject of several articles in many publications.

Raimondi says people who have died and came back, come back to tell their story. She also says people that have gone before us are with us.

The threshold between life and death imparts poignancy to the utterances of the dying. Some believe the veil between this world and the next is thinnest at this time, that we can somehow penetrate the mystery of death through their experience. Last words can also raise profound questions for the living, and propel us on a search for our own answers.

The writer Elizabeth Barrett Browning uttered the word: “Beautiful,” as she was dying. We ask ourselves, Can death be beautiful? Charles Darwin exclaimed, “I am not the least afraid to die,” and we wonder, Am I afraid to die? The last words Thomas Edison uttered were, “It is very beautiful over there.” Where is this ‘over there’? Will I get there? Who will be there? The last words of Jesus, from Luke 23:46, were “Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit.” To what will I commend my spirit?

“I looked at her, exhausted in the hospital bed, and she looked at you, and you looked at me looking at her with eyes that had never known anything else, and for a moment there I swear we saw each other with a clarity that nothing can alter, not time, not heartbreak, not death.”

― Garth Risk Hallberg (on the death of his mother)

Dr. Erica Goldblatt-Hyatt is an administrator, clinician, and author with over a decade’s worth of experience in the field of death, dying and bereavement. She is spearheading the formal research project, “The Final Words Project.” It was created as part of our fundraising effort for Research Into the Communications of the Dying and has recently partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to secure grant funding for their investigation.

Hyatt says before you die, your brain will experience a burst of energy and allow you to really see what is going on. The interpretation of the last words is actually up to the people in the room listening.

www.finalwordsproject.org/videos.html

Personal note from author: My dad’s last words to me, “You are going to be alright.” Since he passed, I have gone thru a divorce, my mother died, and had a health issue to evolve leaving me no longer able to work a public job. My dad was right, I am better now than ever before and I feel him watching over me.

Ref. belief.net, guideposts.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via caretobedifferent.com