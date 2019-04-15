Dr. Oz Show Today: Fibroid Tumors

Today, 4/15/2019, Dr. Oz shares information on a health problem that many women face and many don’t even know they have. Fibroid tumors can cause a lot of problems, including pain with intercourse, menstrual pain, and can grow very large in size. Oz shows a picture of one fibroid that weighed 70 pounds.

If painful fibroids are affecting your well-being, your sex life, and even your marriage, you are not alone. Almost 70 percent of all women will experience fibroids — and the pain that comes along with them — in their lifetimes. However, you don’t have to let fibroid pain ruin your life. OB-GYN and sexual health expert, Dr. Jessica Shepard, has treatment options and has tips for living with fibroids to help you take control of your life and your health.

Myomectomy

When it comes to removing fibroids, a hysterectomy is not your only option. A myomectomy is the surgical removal of fibroids that cuts out the growth. This is the best option if you want to get pregnant.

Uterine Artery Embolization

Uterine Artery Embolization (UAE) is a procedure that destroys fibroid tissue. UAE uses a catheter to go through the leg and into the uterus to shrink the fibroids. This procedure can help ease fibroid symptoms.

Radio frequency Ablation

Radio frequency ablation, known as RFA, is a new, FDA-cleared, minimally-invasive procedure to treat fibroids. RFA is an outpatient laparoscopic procedure that uses heat to destroy fibroid tissue. RFA can treat fibroids of varying sizes and in many locations and shrink them.

While you’re waiting for treatment, Dr. Shepard also has tips to reduce the pain while living with fibroids.

Practice Self-Care

Part of a healthy lifestyle is taking time to care for yourself. Dr. Shepard recommends implementing a self-care regimen to help bring back balance and joy into your life while living with fibroids. She suggests practicing activities that include mindfulness such as yoga and even therapy. But even self-care practices like reading a book or going on a walk can help improve your everyday life.

Try a Plant-Based Diet

Dr. Shepard says that some studies have found a decreased risk of developing fibroids or getting more fibroids when you are on a plant-based diet. Along with the many benefits of a plant-based diet, it can also help you maintain a healthy weight which can help with fibroid pain.

It’s important to maintain a proper plant-based diet to ensure you’re getting enough vitamins and nutrients. Dr. Shepard warns of the risk of anemia that comes with increased bleeding from fibroids and suggests that those who choose this diet increase their spinach-intake.

Add Intimate Acts to Your Relationship

The pain from fibroids often diminishes intimacy in the relationships from those who suffer. But it’s important to not let them ruin your relationship. Dr. Shepard recommends slowly adding intimate acts like a couple’s massage or even taking a bath together to start rebuilding intimacy with your partner. In your sex life, Dr. Shepard suggests you try changing positions to help you feel more comfortable or using a pillow under your pelvis to alleviate pain.

Photo courtesy of Bing via webmd.com