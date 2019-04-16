Dr. Oz Show: B12 Shopping List

Today, 4/16/2019, we share with you the advice from Dr. Oz on how to shop for items that can help you with your B-12 vitamin deficiency. Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient your body requires to produce your red blood cells and promote a healthy nervous system. It cannot be made by our bodies, so we can get it from outside sources where it does naturally occur, such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and/or dairy. Some other foods, such as bread or milk, can also be found fortified with B12. Deficiencies are very common, particularly in the elderly, vegans, those who have had weight loss surgery which affects absorption of this vitamin and others, and those who take antacids very frequently. For this reason, make sure to note these signs and symptoms so you can identify a deficiency with your primary care physician and ensure you achieve optimal health.

If you are constantly worried and anxious, you may need a vitamin B12 boost. By consuming supplements and foods rich in this nutrient, you will be on your way to improved health on the inside and out.

Fish

Certain types of seafood are particularly high in vitamin B12. Mackerel, smoked salmon, herring, tuna, sardines, and trout are all excellent choices. Since the recommended dose is 2.4 micrograms daily, you can consume approximately 3 ounces of fish.

Meat

Animal protein, specifically beef, is a great source of vitamin B12. Just make sure to opt for leaner cuts of meat so that you aren’t plagued with high cholesterol problems. As far as serving size, try to not eat more than a palm-sized amount of beef.

Poultry

Did you know that turkey has nearly 50 mg of vitamin B12 in every cup? This lean protein is already packed with tons of health benefits, so you can feel great every time you dig in. Chicken is also packed with B12, making it an accessible and healthy food item for you to enjoy.

Dairy

Along with having a high protein count, milk also has a high concentration of vitamin B12 in it, making it an excellent choice when you are trying to up your vitamin intake. Just make sure to watch your servings if you are counting calories, and opt for fortified nut milk if you are embracing the vegan lifestyle.

Fortified Cereal

As if any of us needed another excuse to enjoy a serving of cereal, this product is rich in vitamin B12, so you can happily indulge. Just check that your cereal label includes the word fortified, and opt for brands that don’t have a high sugar content and other unhealthy ingredients.

Cranberries

Cranberries are a great choice if you are in need of vitamin B12. While they don’t have any of this nutrient, they help you effectively absorb B12 from other foods and supplements. The only catch is that you have to eat them fresh to get the full effect, which can be too sour for most people. If you prefer to drink your medicine, you can have unsweetened cranberry juice, just make sure to add a bit of honey to make it more drinkable.

Vitamin B12 Supplements

If you don’t want to look for foods rich in vitamin B12, you can get your daily dose in the form of supplements, injections, or drops. If you opt for supplements, make sure to set a reminder for yourself so you can take it daily. If you want to go the injection route, make sure you speak to your physician ahead of time to make sure you qualify for this procedure and can have it administered properly. If you want a fast-absorbing option, you can pinch off a few drops under your tongue, which will be quickly absorbed into your bloodstream. Aim for 25–100 micrograms daily, unless a medical professional recommends a higher dosage.

Photo courtesy of Bing via multiplesclerosis.com