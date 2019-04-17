Dr. Oz Show Today: The Germs in Movie Theaters

Today, 4/17/2019, Dr. Oz investigates the movie theater and what is inside the place where you take your kids to have fun. Lisa Guerrero, Chief Investigative Correspondent for ‘Inside Edition,’ reports on the disturbing things she found after visiting several movie theaters. Guerrero says the investigation was warranted after viewers had taken pictures and videos of what they saw inside several theaters.

Guerrero and her team took flashlights into several movie theaters and she says for two nights in a row, they saw the same dead rodent in a trap! Rodents carry diseases!

Have you ever been to a movie theater and felt that weird, sticky residue smacking at the bottom of your shoes? You’re thinking, or for a better word, hoping it’s just some spilled soda on the floor. But doesn’t that mean the movie theater workers have done a poor job of cleaning if the floors are always sticky? Well, some stale pieces of popcorn on your seat or the sticky mess at your feet are the least of your worries.

Guerrero says these companies need to hire more people to clean. Oz says don’t stop going to the movies, but gave us information to be aware of where germs are really bad.

What are the top five germ hot spots?

Popcorn Dispenser. When you touch this, then eat your popcorn, you are transmitting germs which will end up in your body. Always wash your hands after touching the dispenser. Your Seat. Fecal matter was found on the seats at theaters. Be sure not to touch the seat or armrest while eating. Wash your hands before you leave the theater. The areas of biggest concern were the cup holders in each seat. The cup holder had quite a bit of growth. They found different species of bacteria growing there, including staph. Health commissioner Peter DeLucia says individual colonies of bacteria, thousands and thousands of them, were on the lab test from a swab sample underneath a seat and on the cup holder. Head Lice on the seat. Do not rest your head on your seat. Airborne Viruses. Be sure and wash your hands before and after you eat and move if you are sitting close to someone who is coughing or sneezing. Snack Bar. Be sure and pay attention to what you purchase. Rodents crawl over the candy boxes and containers. Look to see if the nachos, drink cups, and food items appear clean.

Swabs of theater floors found the presence of E-Coli bacteria, which can lead to stomach problems. Don’t ever eat anything that has fallen on the floor. Never sit your purse or personal items on the floor!

To protect yourself, wipe down the seat and bring hand sanitizer especially before you dive into that bag of popcorn.

Photo courtesy of Bing via recapo.com