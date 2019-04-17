You May Not Vacuum These Places And You Need To Do So

Reader’s Digest released a list of places we may not ever think to vacuum but need attention. Not cleaning these areas can lead to respiratory problems or make those that have breathing issues [like allergies and asthma] even worse.
When dust accumulates, so does bacteria, so pay attention to these areas the next time you clean.
- Baseboards. Dust, pet hair, and dead insects can accumulate. If you see black lines, this needs to be addressed. Vacuum and clean regularly.
- Blinds. Ever noticed when you open or close the blinds, how dirty they are? A duster will not clean like it should and often will just throw the dust around the room. Use your attachment to vacuum the blinds at least a couple of times per year to remove heavy dust.
- Upholstery. Dust, sand, and grit can blow in from open windows and doors and settle on your upholstery. Then when you sit down and gets up, you grind the particles into the furniture. That’s why it wears faster and you get little pills on the fabrics. Pull the cushions off, vacuum both sides of the cushions and use your upholstery tool from the vacuum and get into the crevices, especially the backside.
- Intake Vents. Vacuum and clean often.
- Silk Plants. Slip a pair of pantyhose over the end nozzle of your attachment to make sure you don’t suck leaves up into the vacuum. And make sure your vacuum isn’t clogged and start out with a fresh bag so you get the most power out of your efforts.
- Drawers. Two drawers that especially get dirty are your make-up and silverware. This needs to be part of your Spring cleaning. Vacuum all the edges and crevices and then wipe everything off before you put it back in.
- Carpeted Stairs. The edges and the crevices get extremely dark from dust. It’s because the usual hand vac doesn’t get deep into the crevices and the edges where it collects. Targeting the area can really help.
- Under the Beds. Dust mites and allergens gather and can build up there Pro tip: Change out your bag or empty your canister when it’s two-thirds full so the vacuum operates at full efficiency.
- Mattresses. Vacuum mattresses on a monthly basis. If you’re particularly concerned about dust, you may also want to consider a vacuum with a microfiltration system.
Ref. MSN/Lifestyle, readersdigest.com
Photo courtesy of Bing via slate.com
