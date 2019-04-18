Dr. Oz Show Today: The Health Benefits of Dandelion Tea

Today, 4/18/2019, Dr. Oz discusses the many health benefits of drinking an old recipe used for centuries…dandelion tea. When you think of dandelions, the first thing that may come to mind is the little stubborn yellow flowers in your yard which you probably try and get rid of each year. But what you may not know is this little weed is loaded with an array of health benefits ranging from immune boosting nutrients to liver cleansing properties. From root to flower, dandelions are a highly nutritious plant that you just might want in your morning cup!

Packed with Vitamins, Minerals, and Fiber

Believe it or not, this plant can be eaten raw or cooked, as it serves as an amazing source of vitamins A, C, E, and K. Even more impressive, the dandelion greens provide a substantial amount of several minerals, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. They also contain much-needed folate and small amounts of other B vitamins for cellular health and energy. Rich in soluble fiber, this yellow flower supports the growth and maintenance of healthy bacterial flora in your intestinal tract, boosting overall gut-health. However, keep in mind that the amount of vitamins, minerals, and fiber that you are getting in dandelion tea is less than if you were to eat the plant whole, so you may not be receiving as much of a benefit from the tea.

Fights Inflammation

Although some inflammation arises for our own good, such as protection from a foreign object like a splinter, the mighty yellow flower’s medicinal properties may help fight against systemic inflammation which can cause unwanted health issues. But, thanks to the powerful healing properties in this plant such as polyphenols and antioxidants, this flower may be able to help fight against the awful side effects that inflammation can bring forth such as achy muscles, headaches, and even the onset of certain health conditions.

Supports Bone Health

You won’t find dandelion tea in the dairy section of the grocery store but when it comes to bone health, you’d be surprised at how well it can protect the health of our frame. Due to the excellent source of calcium and vitamin K, both of which are associated with the prevention of bone loss, the dandelion is a great way to get the vitamins and minerals needed for bone health. And that’s not all: dandelions host even more bone supporting nutrients such as iron, zinc, and magnesium; all of which are needed to build stronger bones and protect against osteoporosis. Again, having dandelion tea is likely to provide fewer nutrients (and therefore fewer benefits) than if you were to eat the plant whole or in supplement form.

May Aid in Weight Loss and Reduce Swelling

There is no magical tea, potion, or pill when it comes to weight loss, but the dandelion may give a much-needed boost when looking to drop some pounds. In fact, a study of obese mice revealed that chlorogenic acid, a compound found in dandelions, was able to reduce body weight and levels of some fat storage hormones when given in combination with a high-fat diet. On top of this, the diuretic effects of this tea also help eliminate water weight, waste, swelling, and bloating, which can be frustrating for anyone trying to lose weight.

Cleanses the Liver

Our livers are the master detoxifiers of our bodies, so any assistance and protection we can give to them are needed. Dandelion tea, in particular, increases the concentration of certain detoxifying enzymes in the liver, protecting it against harmful outside substances. One animal study revealed significant protection of liver tissue in mice exposed to toxic levels of acetaminophen. Researchers attributed this finding to dandelion’s antioxidant content.

Photo courtesy of Bing via organicauthority.com