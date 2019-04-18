Eat These If You Have Had Skin Cancer

We are what we eat. Foods can help build or lessen our natural immunity to cancer. Of course, avoiding the sun and using sunscreen is vital in the prevention of getting skin cancer. Health Central tells us that we need to eat certain foods to keep from getting a recurrence of melanoma.

The best foods to include in your diet to reduce your risk of this increasingly common disease.

Leafy green vegetables. Spinach, kale, and collard greens. Broccoli, bell peppers, and Brussels sprouts are all great sources of the antioxidant Vitamin C which may protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Red fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes, tomato sauce, watermelon, pink grapefruit, apricots, blood oranges, and papaya are all good sources of lycopene which protects the skin. Fish and shellfish. Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and herring are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to decrease chronic inflammation and protect against skin cancer progression. Shellfish are rich in zinc, which may help to replenish antioxidant levels in the body and restore the body’s immune function. Nuts and seeds. Walnuts, almonds, or sunflower seeds, or stir milled flaxseed or wheat germ into your yogurt or fruit smoothie for an added nutritional boost of vitamin E. Vitamin E helps prevent skin damage by free radicals. Orange fruits and vegetables. Carrots, sweet potatoes, apricots, cantaloupe, and squash are rich in beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A in your body. Regular consumption may decrease the risk for the development of some cancers. Legumes. Chickpeas, black beans, and edamame are rich in zinc, which may enhance your body’s immune system and restore antioxidant levels. Vitamin D fortified foods. Milk, yogurt, cereal, juice, sardines, salmon, and tuna, as well as egg yolks and liver, are all associated with a decreased risk of melanoma. Citrus fruits. Snack on oranges or strawberries and add fresh lemon or lime to a glass of water for an added boost of vitamin C. Vitamin C can protect your body against cancer-causing free radicals. Tea. The polyphenols found in black and green tea have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including cancer prevention. Research shows that green tea, specifically, can actually inhibit the growth of melanoma cells. Try adding a cup of green tea (hot or iced) to your daily routine.

Ref. healthcentral.com, MSN/lifestyle

Photo courtesy of Bing via everydayhealth.com