Planning a Cruise? The No-No’s

Summer vacation time is just around the corner. Many of you have already booked your first cruise. This should be an exciting time to venture to new places and enjoy the luxury of a large ocean-liner and all its amenities. There are so many things you can do while aboard, so much to eat, so much fun meeting new people, and the entertainment to astound the pickiest will be offered. There are also things that can make your trip a little uncomfortable and the lives of the other passengers that paid for a dream vacation as well. Travel and Leisure list them for you.

Things not to do on a cruise.

Don’t be rude to the crew. These people work day and night to make thousands happy. They are extremely overworked and for up to as much as six months at a time. Don’t let crew-workers go unnoticed. Those that make your bed so perfectly, leave beautifully molded towels, and freshen everyday need to be complimented and even tipped. Some of the staff have not had a day off in months. These tips go directly to their salary and skimping on this can only add to their stress. Don’t miss the ship. Big NO. If you take an excursion and get back to port at the last minute, it is no one’s fault but yours. This can cause you a lot of stress getting back to the ship. Believe me, all these people aren’t going to wait, nor the ship’s captain. You will have to cough up the money to get back to the ship. Always set your time to where you are and not the time back home. Don’t hoard the buffet lines. There will be so much food available 24 hrs. a day. It is so rude to stand and load up like you haven’t eaten in days when others are waiting. You can also order in your stateroom for a fee and sometimes it is free. Don’t pack too much. You aren’t going on a photo shoot. You are going on vacation. Between the time off the ship and on the ship, you probably will only change clothes twice a day. Once in the morning, and once for dinner. The luggage will only slow you down and also clutter your cabin. There are laundry services on board the ship. If you are taking another flight off the ship, many airlines will only allow a minimal weight. Don’t steal a sunbed. When you get on the ship and see all the people, your first thought is to steal a sunbed but usually, that will never be necessary. Most people will be everywhere on the ship other than lying in the sun. To think you can stay on the sunbed all day is not only rude but also not healthy for your skin.

Remember: Lying a towel down early in the morning and being noticed by a crew-member, will make you one to watch and more than likely, your towel will be removed by one of the staff.

Be courteous, be kind, and be appreciative and you should have a wonderful cruise experience.

Ref. MSN/travel, travelandleisure.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via cruisecritic.com.au