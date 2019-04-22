Dr. Oz Show Today: Thinning Hair?

Today, 4/22/2019, Dr. Oz discusses one topic that affects many and can cause a loss of self-esteem…hair loss. Losing your hair and damaging it severely can be caused from chemicals, stress, medicines, heat, and can also be hereditary. Oz reminds us that good health, from hair to skin begins on the inside.

If you’ve noticed your hair is thinning lately or it’s just not as full and lustrous as it once was, it turns out your diet may be the reason. While it may seem like the right shampoo, hair mask, or haircut holds the key to the mane of your dreams, what you eat on a daily basis actually plays a major role as well. Make sure to eat plenty of protein-rich meals full of healthy fats to give your locks some TLC.

Here are ten of his favorite picks.

Salmon. Salmon, which is packed with omega-3s, delivers the protein to keep your strands strong, and the fat to keep your scalp moisturized and nourished. Omega-3s lubricate the scalp, reduce inflammation, and lessen dryness that can lead to brittle hair and breakage. Aim to eat salmon a few times a week to enjoy the benefits. Eggs. Eggs are often considered the most efficient source of nutrients. Full of protein, iron, omega-6 fatty acids, and zinc, eggs can help your hair grow and look healthier at the same time. Eggs are also a great source of Biotin, which is the number one most important nutrient for hair strength and growth. Biotin improves the infrastructure of keratin which hair is made of. When making an omelet or a scramble, don’t discard the yolks. Thanks to a cholesterol scare, egg whites have become increasingly popular. However, the yolk has all the Biotin your hair needs to look it best, so make sure to eat the egg whole. Avocados. Another food that has plenty of healthy fat, avocados are packed with the monounsaturated kind that will keep your hair shiny and soft. Try adding ¼-½ an avocado to your meals to give your hair a boost. If you aren’t a fan of avocados, you can try them in a hair mask instead; pair mashed avocado with olive oil or coconut oil and apply the mix to the ends of your hair to make them softer. Spinach. Spinach leaves are already considered a crucial part of a healthy diet, but as it turns out, these leafy greens are a powerful support system for your hair. Spinach is a great source of iron, which is important because anemia (iron deficiency) can cause an interruption of the blood supply to your roots, which can lead to hair loss and other issues. These leafy greens have tons of vitamin A which help maintain the production of natural oils to keep hair healthy, and vitamin C, which is essential for the building and maintenance of collagen which provides structure to hair as well. Almonds. We already know that nuts are packed with healthy fat and protein that nourish your body in a number of ways, but almonds, in particular, have a role in hair growth. High in vitamin E and biotin, almonds help strengthen your hair and feed your scalp. Try tossing a small handful of almonds into a salad for lunch or simply snack on this hair-friendly ingredient in between meals to stay full and satisfied. Sweet Potatoes. If you’re concerned that your hair has lost its shine and dimension, you may need to add sweet potatoes to your diet. Full of vitamin C (which is an essential ingredient for collagen structure and production), a diet rich in sweet potatoes can keep your hair looking healthy and full. Swap out your usual potato dishes for sweet potato casserole or fries instead. Greek Yogurt. Along with being an excellent source of hair-bolstering protein, Greek yogurt is also full of vitamin D and vitamin B5, both of which nourish your strands. Studies have shown that vitamin D deficiency may actually lead to hair loss, so it’s extra important to get enough of this nutrient on a regular basis. Just like with avocado, you can make a yogurt mask in lieu of eating it, to show your mane some extra love. Lean Red Meat. Iron and zinc help stimulate growth at the hair follicle, and lean red meat is a great source of these nutrients. Pair non-meat sources of iron and zinc, such as legumes and nuts, with vitamin C-rich foods to boost nutrient absorption. Fruits. Oranges, kiwis, strawberries, mangos, and pineapples are all packed with vitamin C. This vitamin is essential for preventing hair breakage, and boosting collagen in skin and hair. Lean Poultry. Lean protein sources like chicken can help take hair out of its “resting phase” or telogen phase. Hair in the telogen phase stops growing, and eventually falls out as part of the natural hair cycle. The more hair in the telogen phase, the more hair fallout you will see. A diet rich in healthy protein will prevent this kind of loss.

Oz reminds us that when our hair is wet, it is at the most fragile. Instead of blow-drying your hair immediately after washing, put a t-shirt around your head to soak up the access water preventing over-drying your hair. Let your hair air-dry as much as possible.

