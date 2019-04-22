A Cellist Calms Shelter Animals Thru Music

In Sarasota, Florida, Natalie Helm is maximizing her talent in music to aid abandoned pets at her local animal shelter. Many of our K9 companions kept in animal shelters have had to endure tough living conditions, and when Helm became a volunteer at her local shelter, she decided to help in her own way.

As the principal cellist of the Sarasota Orchestra, Helm plays her cello for the lonely animals. She knows the value of music in the healing of sick patients suffering from dementia, hearing impaired, pain, and depression. After recognizing the conditions and stress animals endure from all the lonely days of waiting to be adopted, she decided to give a sense of calm to them in her music.

Some of the animals forced to stay in the restricted animals have been rescued from abusive situations which makes them even more stressed. Helm’s mission to change all these by administering relaxing music to aid the dogs adapt to their new and temporary home till they find the kind-hearted people who will adopt and give them a permanent home and family.

Helm’s music transcends the pain, worries, and fears of the pets. The dogs become calmer and are in a better mood, improving their interaction with visitors and potentials adopters and ultimately their chances of landing good homes with loving human owners.

She chooses music that is low and slow, allowing the rich, mellow voice of the cello to resonate inside the shelter that is typically filled with chaotic barking. She says some of the dogs will even howl now when she plays a particular melody.

Sarasota Shelter’s executive director told Helm how thankful she was for the musical performance Helm offered and for the special love and care she gave to the dogs living in the shelter. The executive director of the Sarasota Shelter, where Helm volunteered, said that she was grateful for the concert Helm provided and that she had enriched the lives of the dogs there.

Classical music is linked to calmer, more relaxed behavior in animals living in a stressful shelter or animal rescue environment.

Ref. domesticatedcompanion.com, today.com, westernjournal.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via people.com