Dr. Oz Show: Skin/Anti-Aging Medical Advice

This week Dr. Oz has talked about hair loss, unwanted facial hair, and ways to keep your skin looking its best as you are aging. Today, 4/23/2019, he gives us information that is scientifically proven to help retain that youthful glow and prevent wrinkles from looking so distinctive.

After researching the best science-based solutions to common anti-aging problems, Liz Vaccariello, editor-in-chief of Reader’s Digest, determined that every woman needs to re-learn the rules of anti-aging. Here are a few key steps you can make to look younger without spending a ton of money.

The Ultimate Anti-Aging Plan

Add Berries to Your Breakfast. The antioxidants found in berries protect against free radicals that cause cells to age and can also work to boost collagen production to make skin look younger. Add half a cup of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or raspberries to your breakfast. Use Wheat Germ Oil. Wheat germ is the highest natural vitamin-E food. Studies have shown it can help protect cell membranes from damage and can reverse aging in your brain, skin, and eyes. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil in salad dressing or drizzle it on grains or vegetables, but don’t cook with it; the oil loses its power when heated. Stop Using Foundation. Foundation can be extremely drying and can sap moisture from your skin, causing it to look patchy and discolored. It’s also naturally thick and therefore seeps into fine lines and wrinkles, making them appear bigger and deeper. Women with dry skin should use a tinted moisturizer instead of foundation, and those with oily skin should use a CC cream. Both of these products have ingredients to cover, color-correct and gloss over fine lines and wrinkles to make your skin glow. Erase Wrinkles with OTC Retinol Cream. Retinol stimulates the skin to produce collagen and speed up cell turnover, which helps create thicker, firmer and less wrinkled skin. Use the cream three times a week and give it a few weeks to see results. Swap Your Face Wash. Alpha-hydroxyl acids (AHA) are gentle acids that help dissolve and scrub away clumps of dead cells and exfoliate the outer layer of skin to make it smooth and radiant. Exfoliated skin also better absorbs night creams. Use an AHA cleanser at night to remove makeup, or on alternate nights that you use a retinol cream if you have sensitive skin. This is the only time you should wash your face because repeating this every morning can remove too many oils and lead to drying.

Oz says the most damaging thing for your skin is over-exposure to the sun…winter and summer. Always use a 30 SPF sunscreen in the morning and never sunbathe your face, neck, and decollete. Once your skin is damaged, it loses its natural ability to look flawless. Too much exposure to sunshine contributes to premature skin aging by damaging the skin with ultraviolet radiation, known as UV rays. This can lead to the early development of wrinkles, sagging, and brown “age spots.” Skin cancer is not worth getting a tan year after year. Wear a hat if you are outside for any extended length of time.

Photo courtesy of Bing via tulahats.com