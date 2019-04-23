Skipping Breakfast? Think Again!

Millions of Americans wake up, shower, grab a cup of coffee and run out the door every morning so they can get to work on time. They get to work, realize they are dragging with a lack of energy so they think, “I’ll take an early lunch”. Then, they get to lunch and fill up on unhealthy things to get thru the rest of the day. Science has proven after time, this can lead to coronary heart disease.

The Journal of the American College of Cardiology on Monday, 4/22/2019, released a report on a study saying that skipping breakfast was significantly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, especially stroke-related death.

After a person’s age, sex, race, socioeconomic status, diet, lifestyle, body mass index and disease status were taken into account, the study found that those who never had breakfast had a 87% higher risk of cardiovascular mortality compared with people who had breakfast every day, said Dr. Wei Bao, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and senior author of the study. The study involved data from 1988 to 1994 on 6,550 US adults, aged 40 to 75, who reported how often they ate breakfast in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

“Breakfast is traditionally believed as the most or at least one of the most important meals of the day, but there are not much data available to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to this belief. Our paper is among the ones that provide evidence to support long-term benefits,” Bao said.

“There are a few cardiovascular risk factors — for example diabetes, hypertension and lipid disorders,” he said. “Our findings are in line with and supported by previous studies that consistently showed that skipping breakfast is related to those strong risk factors for cardiovascular death.”

Of those adults, 5.1% reported never consuming breakfast; 10.9% rarely ate breakfast, 25% had breakfast on some days; and 59% had breakfast every day.

Compared with those who consumed breakfast every day, adults who never did so had a higher risk of heart disease-related death and stroke-related death, according to the study.

In general, the study noted that skipping breakfast has been associated with increased risk of obesity, elevated cholesterol or fats in the blood, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and heart disease.

A study published in the journal Circulation in 2013 found that breakfast was associated with a significantly lower risk of coronary heart disease in men.

Some people might skip breakfast as part of an intermittent fasting routine, but the breakfast skipping in the study and breakfast skipping during intermittent fasting are two different concepts and practices, said Valter Longo, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and director of the USC Longevity Institute, who was not involved in the new research

Intermittent fasting occurs when you cycle between long periods of not eating and then regular eating, helping restrict your calorie intake.

If you skip breakfast, you may also be depriving your body of adequate nutrition. Diabetes.org reports that breakfast skippers tend to be deficient in minerals such as calcium, in addition to not getting enough fruits and vegetables that provide important vitamins.

Breakfast eaters tend to be healthier and leaner than breakfast skippers. This may be due to the fact that breakfast eaters have other healthy lifestyle habits.

An ideal breakfast contains healthy foods from numerous food groups, including fruits and vegetables, complex carbohydrates, such as whole grain cereals, and lean protein sources, such as low-fat milk.

Ref. pix11.com, healthyeating.sfgate.com, CNN, healthfully.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest.com