Dr. Oz Show: 10 Foods a Nutritionist Refuses to Eat

Today, 4/24/2019, we share with you 10 foods that a well-known and educated nutritionist says are really bad for you and refuses to eat. With every passing day, it seems like another diet fad is upon us. With so much conflicting information out there, it can be hard to cut through all the noise and get to the bottom of things. If you are wondering what to avoid on your path to health and wellness, try eating like a nutritionist. Oz spoke to registered dietitian Maya Feller to find out which foods she avoids at all costs.

Canned Fruit and Juice Maya Feller prefers eating fresh fruit that’s in season, avoiding canned fruits, jarred fruits, and juice which often has added sugar, salt, and unhealthy preservatives.

Processed Meats Processed meat and deli meat like beef jerky, salami, hot dogs, and bacon are loaded with sodium, nitrates, and preservatives. Feller avoids these items because she is watching her sodium intake and wants to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and hypertension. If you can’t go a day without your favorite sandwiches, swap out deli meat for hummus, salmon salad, or baked chicken breast.

Sugary Cereals Some mornings Feller’s kids love having a bowl of cereal for breakfast before they set off for school. She makes sure to look for cereals made with whole grains and specifically ones that have less than five grams of sugar per serving.

Instant Grain Packages When it comes to eating a grain, whether it’s instant oatmeal or a package of rice, Feller prefers to buy the grains herself. For dinner, she adds a low-sodium broth or water with garlic and herbs. For breakfast, she tops her grains with fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds. Avoiding the pre-flavored grains ensures you’re not consuming too many additives, sugars, salts, and other unhealthy ingredients.

Anything With the Works Whether it’s pizza, burgers, pancakes, or ice cream, Feller makes sure to avoid any item that says it comes with the works. If she wants a burger, she purchases high-quality meat, adds lettuce and tomato, and avoids the ketchup and mayo, opting for mustard instead. As for the bun, she opts for the whole-wheat variety and asks for salad on the side instead of fries. If she’s ordering a pizza, she gets tons of vegetable toppings instead of sausage or pepperoni, and if she’s going to have ice cream, she looks for a brand that uses five ingredients or less to keep it as natural as possible.

Nut Butter With Added Ingredients While nut butter can be very healthy in moderation, some types are not as nutritious as they appear. Feller avoids nut butter with added sugar, fat, and salt and opts for plain ground nuts instead.

Energy Bars Most energy bars have too many additives and calories. Feller prefers grabbing a fresh fruit when she’s on the go or snacking on a small handful of nuts to get a dose of protein and healthy fat without any unwelcomed ingredients.

Plumped Up Poultry Feller likes to get her chicken from a farm where she knows they sell pure and simple poultry. She avoids chicken filled with saline solutions that often make it appear plump because she doesn’t want to consume any unnatural ingredients.

Mixed Drinks When Feller is in the mood for a cocktail, she avoids margaritas and other types of mixed drinks that are full of added sugars. If you crave a drink but don’t want to undo all your healthy habits, you can try a vodka seltzer with a splash of lime or a tequila cocktail without the margarita mix which is refreshing and low in calories.