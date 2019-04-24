Another Visitor Falls to Her Death at Grand Canyon

Yesterday, 4/23/2019, another visitor at the Grand Canyon, fell to her death. Her death marks the 5th death this year inside the park.

The woman had been walking about 200 to 300 feet (61 to 91 meters) off a trail along the South Rim about a mile (1.6 kilometers) east of Mather Point. Park rangers responded just after 1 p.m. to a report that someone needed help at a rocky point west of Pipe Creek Vista, but “before a rescue effort could be undertaken, the person fell,” the park said in a statement.

The woman fell between Mather Point and the starting point for the South Kaibab Trail, two well-known and highly visited places at the park’s more popular South Rim.

Park officials said about 12 people die each year within the park. The deaths can be attributed to everything from accidental falls to heat, as well as drownings during rafting trips on the Colorado River.

On April 3, a 67-year-old man fell over the rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum within park boundaries, which was the first over-the-edge death in the park this year. His body was found around 400 feet below the rim, the park.

A man from Hong Kong visiting the Hualapai reservation outside the park fell March 28 while trying to take pictures, officials have said.

On March 26, a person died inside the park near the South Rim, but that was not a fall, and the death is still under investigation, Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja said.

The majority of deaths in Grand Canyon National Park are heat-related, Ceja said.

“It’s also a very drastic environment for a lot of people,” said Ceja, who noted that the park encourages visitors to be aware of their actions.

The 70-yr. old woman’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin. Her body was recovered approximately 200 feet below the rim. She is the second to die falling from the south rim this year.

The park said in a statement Tuesday that visitors should stay on designated trails and walkways, always keep a safe distance from the edge of the rim and stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Tuesday’s death is being considered an accident, Ceja said.

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most-visited of the national parks, and in 2018 there were more than 6 million recreational visits. Grand Canyon West, on the Hualapai reservation, gets about 1 million visitors annually.

Last year, 17 people died inside Grand Canyon National Park, Ceja said.

